Konnan says former WWE Champion could form unlikely alliance with AEW star

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently shared his two cents regarding this week's AEW Dynamite episode, claiming that an alliance involving a former WWE Champion may be in the works.

This week's Dynamite episode featured a backstage interview between Renee Paquette and Hangman Adam Page. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy recounted his win over Jon Moxley last week and gave vague hints about his future plans in AEW.

Speaking on the latest episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan spoke positively about the segment. He also predicted a future alliance between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley.

"I like the fact that she [Renee Paquette] maintained her professionalism when they were talking about her husband. I didn't expect that, so that was good and I kind of liked that they were very vague like, 'you know what I want you to tell her husband... Better yet, nothing.' I have a feeling that they are gonna put these guys together." [11:25 - 11:44]

Missed this week's AEW Rampage results? Check them out here!

Disco Inferno has previously commented on Hangman Page turning heel in AEW

While Konnan believes that Hangman may ally with Jon Moxley in the future, Disco Inferno has suggested turning the Cowboy heel.

In another episode of his Keepin' it 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran spoke about how the best way to turn Hangman Page to the dark side would ironically be to make him fight the Dark Order faction.

"I don't know, he [Hangman Page] still gets a pop as a babyface, and he's still with the Dark Order. He would have to turn on the Dark Order because the fans like the Dark Order. It would be the best way to turn him heel, I guess," Inferno said. [3:28 onward]

Konnan also agreed to the proposal, adding that Hangman could also turn on Jon Moxley.

Given Hangman's rough persona, a potential heel turn may still happen in the future. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next in the coming weeks.

What did you make of Hangman Page's words this week? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from here, please credit the original source and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes