Disco Inferno and Konnan recently spoke about the possibility of former AEW World Champion Hangman Page turning heel.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Jon Moxley, who almost ended his in-ring career by giving him a concussion late last year. Page finally exacted his revenge when he defeated Moxley on his in-ring return to AEW Dynamite last week.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno advised Hangman Page to turn on the Dark Order, which could help solidify his character change:

"I don't know, he [Hangman Page] still gets a pop as a babyface, and he's still with the Dark Order. He would have to turn on the Dark Order because the fans like the Dark Order. It would be the best way to turn him heel, I guess," Inferno said. (3:28)

Konnan chimed in and went on to say that Page should turn on Moxley, but when the time is ripe:

"I would turn him on both [Jon Moxley and Dark Order]. But it's true the crowd was booing him a little bit when he said he wasn't medically cleared, but I think they were booing him more because they wanted to see the fight, not because they don't like him (...) Depending on the modicum of the boos, if they're really glaring and it's happening continuously, that would be a good time to do it." (3:38)

You can check out the full clip below:

Hangman Page will speak with Renee Paquette on AEW Dynamite tonight

In the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page will speak with Renee Paquette to address his triumphant win over Jon Moxley.

The two men are now tied at 1-1, with a potential rubber match likely to happen at the Revolution pay-per-view next month. The Cowboy's segment with Moxley's wife could be a stepping stone towards stretching their rivalry.

It will be interesting to see whether The Purveyor of Violence makes his presence felt on the show, especially after Doc Sampson (Ringside Physician) checked on him last week.

