Konnan says former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion's in-ring return match "accomplished nothing" in AEW

WCW veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Matthews' outing on AEW Dynamite last week.

The Australian star unsuccessfully challenged Darby Allin for the TNT Championship in his first singles match in over five months.

The two men went back and forth to put on an enthralling contest, which saw The House of Black's failed attempt to cause a distraction. Sting and Ortiz evened the odds and brawled with them to the back. Despite Matthews dominating the majority of the match-up, Allin emerged victorious with a painful-looking Coffin Drop.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan asserted that the title match accomplished nothing except to put The Daredevil over.

"I thought the Darby face on Matthews accomplished nothing except making him look mega JoJo Starbucks...What I did like is that this is like four or five weeks in a row that Darby Allin defends his TNT championship, and let me tell you why to me, that's important because he's over. He has good matches, and for a long time, if you remember, they weren't doing anything," Konnan said.

The WCW veteran, however, praised AEW for featuring Darby Allin back in their weekly programming after misusing him for months:

"This was the typical big man-little match Darby excels at like we saw with Samoa Joe and others. And, you know, he's over. He has good matches. So I liked the fact that they're featuring him every week," he added. [18:50 - 19:20]

You can check out the full clip below:

Darby Allin will be in action on AEW Dynamite this week

Darby Allin is currently beaming with confidence and will be hopeful of carrying his momentum on AEW Dynamite this week.

The youngster will put his TNT Championship on the line against a familiar foe, Samoa Joe. The former TNT Champion rained on Allin's parade last week and sent him a bone-chilling warning that he's coming back to reclaim his championship.

Both men are currently tied at 1-1 and are gearing up to finish their trilogy in a "No Holds Barred" stipulation.

Allin ended Joe's 46-day run as TNT Champion on the first episode of Dynamite this year.

Will The Samoan exact his revenge? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

