Konnan doesn't see top AEW champion as a star, draws comparison to Zoey Stark

WCW veterans Konnan and Disco Inferno recently criticized current AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart.

The 22-year-old star's transition from being a cheerleader to embracing a dark persona gave her stagnant career a new lease on life. Her association with The House of Black helped her become one of the most popular wrestlers among AEW's faithful. She recently dethroned Kris Statlander to capture the TBS Championship, thus becoming the youngest champion in AEW's short history.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that Julia Hart reminds him of Zoek Stark and asserted that he doesn't see The House of Black member as a star:

"So here's the thing. She [Julia Hart] came out as a ballet or a cheerleader for you know [Pillman and Griff] from there somehow they put her and now she's the world champion. She reminds me a little bit of Zoek Stark. I do not see her as a star. Her work is not star-level. Her promos are not star-level. I do not know what she's doing with the title. I am in any way not hating, I'm just stating," Konnan said.

Disco Inferno added that Hart is still "green" in the ring. The WCW veteran believes the AEW star hasn't studied The Undertaker's gimmick, as she looks expressionless in the ring:

"She looks green out there. It's like they're giving her a gimmick to do...It's like she hasn't like, studied The Undertaker or like, you know, like done homework to see like how do I invest in this character that I'm doing. She's literally just walking out there just like expressionless," Disco Inferno said. [15:40 - 16:32]

What's next for Julia Hart in AEW?

After making back-to-back successful title defenses against Lady Frost and Emi Sakura, Julia Hart appears to have found her next target.

On the recent episode of Collision, she confronted a returning Abadon following her win over Kiera Hogan. Hart stared daggers at The Living Dead Girl before disappearing from the ring.

With Worlds End pay-per-view right around the corner, it is possible that the two women could slug it out for the TBS Championship.

