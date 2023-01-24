Konnan seemingly hints at the real reason behind 2-time WWE Champion's prolonged AEW absence

Konnan recently spoke about a former WWE Superstar's absence from AEW, seemingly suggesting a possible reason behind the same.

The superstar in question, CM Punk, has been away from the Jacksonville-based promotion since the infamous 'Brawl Out' episode in September last year. The incident led to several people being suspended, including Punk, who was also sidelined from action due to an injury.

On a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno spoke about how Tony Khan may potentially bring back The Second City Saint. He argued that three people involved in the brawl, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, have already returned to active competition, leaving Punk as the next logical choice.

"Could be coming back, if Tony sees that they were over a million [viewers] when Punk was on than not, will he agree with that? (...) He brought three of the guys back from that situation. He brought The Elite and Kenny, and the numbers for the show haven't really been overwhelming since they've been back, so maybe Tony look is like, 'If I want numbers I got a guy sitting at hime right now because he got in a fight with the guys I brought back already. Why can't I bring this guy back?'" (1:15 - 2:00)

The discussion eventually turned to Chris Jericho's reported disdain for Punk being a reason for the latter's absence. Konnan seemingly agreed with the possibility and pointed out that Tony Khan could still make the final call.

"Here's the thing with that thing. Jericho holds a lot of power in that last room but at the end of the day, Tony makes the final call." (2:22 - 2:30)

An AEW star recently spoke highly of CM Punk

While The Second City Saint has a reputation for being a controversial star, TBS Champion Jade Cargill has nothing but praise for him.

In a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev podcast, Cargill spoke about how CM Punk was the person who showed her how to use a chair in the ring. The AEW star further mentioned that Punk had inspired her with his words, guiding her to be more assertive and confident in the pro wrestling business as a newcomer.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for CM Punk. Could he return to AEW TV and feud with The Elite in 2023? Only time will tell.

