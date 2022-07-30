"Very hot" - Wrestling Legend sees potential in female AEW star becoming like former WWE Superstar Sable  

WCW veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on AEW star Anna Jay's heel turn and her new character's potential.

Jay shook the wrestling world when she turned heel on the Fyter Fest (week 2) edition of AEW Dynamite.

She partnered with Tay Conti to decimate an already injured Ruby Soho during the Barbed Wire Everywhere Deathmatch between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho. Conti and Jay then lowered down the shark cage and freed all the JAS members, thus allowing them to interfere in the main event.

Earlier this week, the former Dark Order member cut a concise promo, divulging why she aligned herself with Jericho's stable. Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan asserted that Anna Jay seemed to be 'miscast' in her heel persona. He added that her promo skills weren't up to the mark.

However, the WCW veteran thinks she has the potential to get over with fans, as WWE veteran Sable did through her personality:

"I really believe Anna Jay is miscast. She does not come off as a credible heel. She comes off as somebody who's play-acting. Not good on the mic at all. Very hot, very hot. I think they had the girl next door hot that would get over like Sable did back in the day. There was no reason to turn her, especially, later on, you're gonna see something she does, which looked really green," Konnan said. (2:45)

Konnan also stated that Conti fits into her current role and has a bad girl swag about her character, which Jay lacks according to him:

"But at least Tay [Conti] the one that's with Sammy. She's got like a bad girl swag about it. You know what I'm saying? Like she's getting a roughness in demeanor, Anna doesn't," Konnan added. (3:15)

You can check out the full episode below:

Disco Inferno believes AEW star Anna Jay could do well in WWE

Disco Inferno also holds the same opinion about Anna Jay as Konnan.

The former two-time WCW Television Champion recently affirmed that the AEW star could thrive better in WWE. He added that she might become a 'B-player' in their women's division:

"She's just like hot. Bro, Anna Jay would look better in WWE. She wouldn't be like some of the B players they have in their women [division]. She could easily be a B player on that show because she's kind of hot," Inferno said.

Anna Jay @annajay___ I love pushing buttons I love pushing buttons https://t.co/iPQ7f0UHIG

Nevertheless, Anna Jay is likely to enjoy a significant spotlight by working under Chris Jericho's leadership.

With the AEW All Out pay-per-view fast approaching, it will be interesting to see whether the company potentially books her in a match against Ruby Soho.

