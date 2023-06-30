Konnan shares his take on whether Tony Khan is intentionally trolling WWE veteran

A divisive AEW star has drawn the ire of WWE veteran Jim Cornette. WCW legend Konnan has shared his thoughts on whether Tony Khan is intentionally featuring the polarizing wrestler in prominent roles as a way to troll the long-time manager and booker.

It's no secret that Orange Cassidy is not Jim Cornette's favorite wrestler on the planet. "Pockets", as the veteran WWE manager affectionately calls him, is in the midst of a spectacular run as AEW International Champion. He appears on television almost every week and has received a ton of praise from fans around the world as a result.

Despite this, Cornette has not changed his tune regarding the Freshly Squeezed. When asked if Cassidy's prominent role was Tony Khan's way of annoying critics like Cornette, WWE veteran Konnan said the following on his Keepin' It 100 podcast:

“He may be a personal favorite of Tony’s, I don’t know. I don’t know if he’s sticking it to Jim [Cornette] like you said in this email. But if your booking is based on, you know, somebody’s criticism, yeah you’re not doing your job.” [From 01:52 to 02:08]

Given the wave of momentum Cassidy is currently riding, it is unlikely that he will be disappearing from AEW programming anytime soon.

WWE veteran Konnan praises Orange Cassidy

While Jim Cornette wants nothing to do with Orange Cassidy, Konnan had nothing but kind words to share about the International Champion:

“He’s kind of like The Young Bucks, you know, very polarizing. You may not be a hater, but let’s face it – the guy is over. He’s more over than half the roster. I also like his entrance song but that’s just another… Plus he always has good matches. And his promos are kind of designed like HOOK’s, to be kind of the ‘anti-promo’ which works for his slacker gimmick.” [From 01:26 to 01:50]

Pat Pitts™️ @Pat_Pitts This video demonstrates how special Orange Cassidy is to the wrestling community. This video demonstrates how special Orange Cassidy is to the wrestling community. https://t.co/rlpZAFwbf4

Although Cornette will disagree with much of this, many fans will side with Konnan's sentiments on this one.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes