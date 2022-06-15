"Brought him in to do two f**king jobs" - Konnan slams AEW for 'burying' former WWE Superstar 

Konnan recently lashed out at AEW for underutilizing former WWE Superstar Johnny Elite.

The 42-year-old hasn't officially signed with the company yet, but he has made sporadic appearances as part of his hand-shake deal with Tony Khan. Johnny Drip Drip first appeared as a joker in the Owen Hart tournament on the May 18th episode of AEW Dynamite.

The veteran didn't make a promising start as he lost to Samoa Joe in his in-ring debut. Fast forward to the Double or Nothing fallout episode, Elite came up short against the returning Miro.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan asserted that Johnny Elite still has a lot left in his tank, and AEW could have capitalized on his experience. The WCW veteran went on to say that Mr. Khan had "buried" the former IMPACT World Champion by booking him to lose frequent matches:

"I don't know why they brought him in to do two f**king jobs. The guy [Johnny Elite] looks great. He's great on the promo. He's a good guy. He can still bring it. That was f**king stupid. He's fresh off a WWE TV. I don't understand why they did that. I don't think he signed, by the way, but I don't understand why they brought him in with so many other guys you could have done that with just to bury Morrison." (1:51)

You can listen to the full episode below:

Elite has only one victory under his AEW banner so far, which came against Marq Quen during Dark tapings last month.

Taya Valkyrie wants to team up with Johnny Elite in AEW

IMPACT Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie recently expressed a desire to work with her husband Johnny Elite in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking with WrestleZone's Bill Pritchard, she praised the thriving roster and pitched the idea of reuniting with her spouse and her good friends Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo:

"There are so many wonderful, talented people over there lots of things, like, the fact that John is there, and I could be with John again, or the fact that you know, my two brothers, Pentagon and Fenix are there working with them, we have a stable that's going to be you know, established in AAA, and AAA and AEW have a great working relationship."

Rey 001 @Rey00119 Johnny mundo (John morrison) y taya valkyrie celebrando en triple a. Johnny mundo (John morrison) y taya valkyrie celebrando en triple a. https://t.co/q7ksqVKLeH

The power couple has wrestled together outside of WWE's sphere multiple times in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, and the Lucha Underground.

Given Tony Khan's penchant for bringing stars from other companies via the proverbial forbidden door, Valkyrie could appear alongside her husband and may get to compete against Britt Baker in a dream match.

