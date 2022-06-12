WCW legend Konnan believes AEW has ruined a top storyline

Former WCW star Konnan said AEW ruined the red-hot storyline involving MJF.

After losing Wardlow, MJF delivered a thunderous pipebomb promo on Tony Khan. He didn't hold back, claiming Tony wouldn't pay him enough for his contributions to the company. Since the fiery promo, MJF has been absent from AEW TV.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan gave his two cents about the speculated heat on MJF in Tony Khan's company:

"Let's be logical. If MJF had heat, the first thing that would happen is they wouldn't even let him in the building.So he's getting in the building -and they're even cueing up his music." (8.11-8.24)

Explaining further, Konnan said the only logical inference is to see it as a work:

"They're giving him a microphone, they are letting him go on live TV and talk and they're not even cutting up. It's all a work." (from 8.24 to 8.33)

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral I'm still reeling over that MJF pipebomb promo from last night. I've watched it 10 times by now.



That "signing ex-WWE guys" line was a massive stinger to AEW. It was so brutal it has Dave Meltzer worried it'll hurt the company in the long run.



Do you agree with Meltzer? I'm still reeling over that MJF pipebomb promo from last night. I've watched it 10 times by now. That "signing ex-WWE guys" line was a massive stinger to AEW. It was so brutal it has Dave Meltzer worried it'll hurt the company in the long run. Do you agree with Meltzer? https://t.co/lUqhivnnkJ

Konnan is a decorated veteran of the game and has never shied away from voicing his opinion.

Konnan described his backstage AEW experience as 'one of the best of his career

The WCW legend has made sporadic appearances in AEW. He had a cameo at Double or Nothing 2021 during the Stadium Stampede 2 match between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle. He assisted Santana & Ortiz against FTR and got planted with a Spike Piledriver.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan lauded AEW for creating a very fun and professional environment:

"It was one of the greatest experiences of my career because everybody’s very, very happy, everybody’s very helpful, everybody’s very professional. It’s a very fun atmosphere. And I thought to myself ‘wow, I wish I would have grown up in this type of atmosphere.'" (Read more here)

MJF vs. Tony Khan has become one of the most talked-about things in pro wrestling today. It'll be interesting to see what AEW has in store for its audience in the near future.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda using quotes from this article.

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think MJF will go to WWE? Yes No 5 votes so far