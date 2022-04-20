Konnan comments on whether AEW's product will change after the Discovery merger

Wrestling legend Konnan shared his opinion on how AEW will be affected by the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery.

WarnerMedia is the company that owns the TNT and TBS networks, which air All Elite programs Rampage and Dynamite, respectively. Discovery recently completed its merger with the American mass media giant, which has led some to speculate about the future of All Elite Wrestling.

While answering fan questions on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, the former WCW Superstar was asked about his thoughts on the future of AEW television after the merger. He noted whether the change would impact the company's weekly shows moving forward.

Konnan thinks that nothing much will be affected despite the merger. The veteran highlighted that Tony Khan's promotion is doing fine and they will not try to fix something that is not broken.

"I don't think there is much there. I don't think they are gonna f**k with something that is not broke." (1:45-1:50)

AEW star Matt Hardy is not worried about the change either

Matt Hardy shared his feelings towards the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery. The Broken One also discussed any potential impact the business decision might have on All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Tag Team Champion stressed that nobody within the promotion has any concerns regarding the merger.

"They are extremely happy with AEW right now. I don’t know of anyone that has been concerned about it. I haven’t seen any kind of worry or concern. I mean, it’s just business as usual” (9:45-10:11)

It will be interesting to see if the change genuinely does affect the television deals of the Jacksonville-based promotion, given that Dynamite has continued to bring in great numbers for the Turner Network. The two-hour wrestling program has been one of the network's most popular weekly shows.

