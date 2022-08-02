"Not a good way for them to be feuding" - Konnan thinks heel turn on AEW Dynamite was unnecessary

Konnan recently gave his thoughts on Powerhouse Hobbs turning on teammate Ricky Starks during last week's AEW Dynamite.

Last Wednesday, Hobbs shockingly assaulted Starks from behind during the latter's post-match chat with Tony Schiavone. AEW fans and even Team Taz leader Taz were utterly shocked after the incident.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, Konnan claimed Starks cut a great promo but was surprised at the latter's babyface transition. The veteran added that Hobbs' betrayal was just for AEW to create some buzz, much like Luchasaurus' recent gimmick change.

"I'm very rarely surprised when Hobbs hit him [Starks] from behind and I almost feel like they're hot-shotting, almost like they did with Luchasaurus. Like they're just trying to get something to get a buzz and (...) So now, we're gonna see how they get their way out of this but they did turn him [Starks] face and you make a good point. Somebody's got to get (...) unless Hobbs and Starks are elevated in this feud, it's not a good way for them to be feuding right now." [From 3:38 - 4:06]

Konnan was not in favor of the potential Starks-Hobbs feud as both the stars deserve a push, in his opinion.

Hobbs will make his first appearance since turning heel on this week's Dynamite. It remains to be seen if the juggernaut will give an explanation for betraying his long-time teammate.

Disco Inferno on AEW's booking of Ricky Starks

During the same episode, Disco Inferno expressed his displeasure towards AEW's booking of Ricky Starks. He highlighted that the 32-year-old's heel promo followed by a face turn was confusing.

"And I'm like bro, this was like four weeks of TV, crammed into 25 minutes, not even 15 minutes. We're literally the 15 minutes ago, we saw a vignette that was great character developer for this cocky heel character and now we're trying to turn in babyface like after 50 minutes because I (...) bro this was, I don't know (...) I have no clue what they're doing here."

With Hobbs scheduled to compete this Wednesday, it remains to be seen if Starks will possibly retaliate against his former tag team partner.

What are your thoughts on Konnan and Disco's opinion on the Ricky Starks-Powerhouse Hobbs fiasco in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

