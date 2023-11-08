Konnan wants former AEW star to team up with NXT Superstar upon a potential move to WWE

Following a second-generation star's departure from AEW recently, many have speculated whether the star could move to WWE. Former LAX member Konnan has suggested that he could head to NXT and team up with a former ally of his.

This would be WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson's son, Brock Anderson, who departed from AEW just under three weeks ago. It was not announced immediately that he left the promotion, but many noticed his profile being removed from the roster page. His father continues to be a part of the company.

Recently, on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed this was not a bad suggestion. According to the veteran, Anderson could go down the same path Brian Pilman Jr, as the latter has become Lexis King in NXT.

"Bro, but the guy said he should team up with Pillman. That's not a bad idea. Maybe say, 'Hey, I don't need my last name anymore from here on now I'm Hoss or something.' And I'd definitely put him in a faction, give him experience, give him the rub. You know what I'm saying? And maybe put him with Pillman in a faction. I met him backstage, and bro a very nice guy, but mega, mega bland. I mean, he definitely is Mike Pence. " [1:09-1:38]

Brock Anderson's message following his departure from AEW

Following Brock Anderson's departure from AEW, he sent a final statement of gratitude to those who supported him during his time with the promotion.

He posted this on Twitter, quoting Dustin Rhodes in his message. Included in the post were key figures during his time with AEW, which included his father, Brian Pillman Jr., and Cody Rhodes with the Nightmare Family.

"To those that’ve supported me and helped me THANK YOU. To my detractors, that’s your right to an opinion. All I can do, to quote @dustinrhodes is, 'Keep Steppin”. On to the next chapter… #prowrestling," he wrote.

Seeing how Brian Pillman Jr. successfully debuted as Lexis King a few months after he departed from All Elite Wrestling, it will be interesting to see how WWE presents Anderson if they sign him to the promotion as well.

Do you agree that the two second-generation stars should team up again in NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

