"Hopefully, they'll work with other companies" - Wrestling legend wants The Bloodline to face former AEW tag team champions outside WWE

WCW veteran Konnan recently expressed his desire to see the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, collide with Lucha Bros.

WWE's landscape has changed drastically following Vince McMahon's shocking retirement amid the ongoing misconduct allegations.

In the wake of this bittersweet announcement, Triple H has taken control of the creative team. Meanwhile, his spouse Stephanie McMahon has been named Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

With Mr. McMahon no longer in the picture, wrestling fans are expecting The Game to revamp the company's approach under the new regime.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan asserted that WWE should lift the ban on restricted words.

The veteran added that he would love to see the sports entertainment juggernaut allow its talent to work with other promotions:

"Hopefully, they'll get rid of a lot of these McMahon words that you can't use, and hopefully, they'll work with other companies, which they don't usually do. Maybe they'll let talent do outside ventures, which they don't really let them do too much. So, you know, I just think that the Iran-North Korea light, you know, grip that Vince has had on that company for so many years hopefully will be loose a little bit," Konnan said. (1:00)

Konnan also wants to see Jimmy and Jey Uso of The Bloodline face Rey Fenix and Penta Oscuro for the AAA Tag Team Championship in Mexico:

"Well yeah, I would like to see that [The Usos vs. The Lucha Bros for AAA Tag Team titles in Mexico], but the main thing is I think they just need to open up and work with others," he added. (1:32)

You can check out the full clip below:

Tony Khan on if WWE will be open to collaborating with AEW

AEW and WWE may be embroiled in a wrestling war, but Tony Khan has often discussed the possibility of producing a cross-promotional event with the rival company.

Speaking on Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Khan stated that he is skeptical of Triple H and co. being open to collaborating, but the head honcho would be interested under the right circumstances:

"I'm not sure if that's the case, but I would certainly be open to talk with pretty much any wrestling promotion in the world about how to work together if the circumstances are right," said Khan.

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana If there was a way to do a WWE x AEW supershow, it would be possible with Triple H and Tony Khan. If there was a way to do a WWE x AEW supershow, it would be possible with Triple H and Tony Khan. https://t.co/NsUa4NYPWZ

AEW recently partnered up with NJPW to produce the "Forbidden Door" pay-per-view, which was deemed successful on every front.

It will be interesting to see whether WWE will be open to doing a joint event or permit their wrestlers to work outside their bubble.

While using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast.

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see The Usos vs. The Lucha Brothers outside WWE? Yes No 3 votes so far