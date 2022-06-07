"No Vince, I'm not going to say that" - Konnan questions AEW veteran's recent comments about WWE RAW personality.

Konnan recently shared his thoughts on AEW star Mark Henry's recent comments about Corey Graves after the WWE personality slammed Sasha Banks and Naomi on an episode of RAW.

A few days ago, Henry made headlines when he said that Jimmy Uso should have confronted Graves for his comments about his wife, Naomi. For those unaware, after Naomi and Banks walked out of WWE, the promotion, through Graves and Michael Cole, condemned their actions during the live shows.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan stated that there was no way Corey Graves could have refused to convey a message after being asked to do it by Vince McMahon himself.

"If you were on commentary, what would you say? No Vince, I'm not going to say that?" said Konnan. [0:48 - 0:52]

Disco Inferno also commented on the topic, saying Mark Henry should have been aware that Graves was only saying what the company wanted him to.

"I thought it was kind of silly. I mean he's talking about Corey Graves was wrong. Dude come on, you know they are directing him to say that," said Disco Inferno. [0:43 - 0:47]

WWE legend Booker T was also unhappy with Mark Henry's comments

Like Konnan and Disco Inferno, Booker T was also displeased with the AEW personality's controversial comments.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that Mark Henry's opinion on the topic was "really shocking." Booker T added that, given the former world champion's has years of experience in the business, he should have known Corey Graves only said what Vince McMahon asked him to.

"I'm almost sure Mark knows that Corey Graves was doing his job and that's what's really shocking about that. Mark knows, Mark knows better than that," said Booker T.

With Sasha Banks and Naomi currently on an unpaid suspension by the global juggernaut, it'll be interesting to see how this situation evolves moving forward.

