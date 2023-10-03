Kurt Angle reacts after Adam Copeland (Edge) reunites with Christian Cage at AEW WrestleDream

Adam Copeland, also known as Edge, has finally become All Elite and joined AEW after a few weeks of rumors and speculation. Wrestling fans have spoken positively about the debut. Copeland's ex-colleagues and other wrestling personalities are making social media posts about The Rated-R Superstar's AEW debut.

The Rated-R Superstar has opened the possibility of him tagging up with Christian Cage. Another person who did not ignore this possibility is Kurt Angle, who has had a fantastic run with both professional wrestlers in WWE. His post on Twitter was a throwback to when the trio was a team, TeamECK, comprising The Ultimate Opportunist, Christian, and Angle himself.

"Glad to see @EdgeRatedR reunite with his brother @Christian4Peepsin AEW. Kick a** boys! #neverforgetTeamECK (EdgeChristianKurt)" Angle posted.

Team ECK was active for about one year, from 2000 to 2001. It was originally Team RECK, comprising Rhyno, Edge, Christian, and Angle, and was active during the Invasion angle between ECW and WWE. Finally, it was Kurt Angle's former TeamECK member, The Rated R Superstar, who shaved Angle's head on Judgment Day, 2002.

Team ECK is just one of the many iconic angles that are part of Adam's run in WWE and ECW. Kurt Angle, whom fans consider one of the biggest stars of the Attitude Era, is no longer active in the ring. He is one of those rare wrestlers who have been inducted into the WWE and the TNA Hall of Fame.

Edge sends a message to WWE post-AEW debut

The Master Manipulator's WrestleDream debut is a big plus for AEW, and he has posted a lengthy message that portrays his thoughts about WWE and his time there.

Meanwhile, reports are trickling in that the WWE Hall of Famer is looking to play a bigger role in the Tony Khan-led company and also fill the gap created after CM Punk's inglorious exit. His last match in WWE was on SmackDown, in which he defeated Sheamus.

