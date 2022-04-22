Former ROH World Champion speaks out on Tony Khan's purchase of the promotion

Tony Khan runs both AEW and ROH after purchasing Ring of Honor months ago. Since then, stars like Kyle O'Reilly, a former ROH World Champion, have weighed in on the acquisition.

In December 2016, O'Reilly defeated Adam Cole for the ROH World title. Unfortunately, he didn't hold the championship long due to his contract expiring. Since then, the Canadian-born star has performed for WWE before leaving and joining AEW, where he reunited with Cole and Bobby Fish.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, O'Reilly detailed his reaction to Tony Khan's purchase of ROH. He said that the promotion is in good hands:

"It’s very exciting and I was happy, especially because of the recent news surrounding Ring of Honor that we weren’t sure what was happening, are they closing shop? Are they gonna start running less? And then Tony buys it and I realize, okay, this company’s in good hands and the train’s gonna keep going." (H/T - POSTWrestling)

O'Reilly recently picked up a victory over Jungle Boy, earning himself a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Even after their heated feud, the star recently shared some praise for his opponent.

Want to catch up on the latest AEW Dynamite results? Check it here!

Kyle O'Reilly commented on Tony Khan possibly releasing the ROH archive tapes for public viewing

Tony Khan recently revealed his plans for ROH. According to Khan, he'll be having the champions actively wrestle on AEW. Additionally, the ROH archive tapes may be released.

In the same interview with Busted Open Radio, O'Reilly expressed his excitement upon hearing the news:

"What a great get that is and the legacy of all these guys; your Bryans, your Joes, your Punks, their footage of when they were cutting their teeth is all gonna be in good hands with this company. I’m excited to see what’s gonna happen with it." (H/T - POSTWrestling)

Ring of Honor Wrestling @ringofhonor



Watch the full match exclusively on our YouTube channel here: Jushin "Thunder" Liger vs Bryan Danielson - 2004 - Weekend Of ThunderWatch the full match exclusively on our YouTube channel here: buff.ly/35cgvyE Jushin "Thunder" Liger vs Bryan Danielson - 2004 - Weekend Of ThunderWatch the full match exclusively on our YouTube channel here: buff.ly/35cgvyE https://t.co/ACvBvuX2qE

The ROH archive library is an important part of wrestling history. Fans will soon be able to see the origins of all their favorite ROH stars and some big WWE names such as AJ Styles.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh