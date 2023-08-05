Even after leaving WWE a few years ago, CJ Perry (aka Lana) has stayed connected with her fans.

The former Ravishing Russian is among many female superstars who've found a subscription-based platform as a new source of income. She launched her BrandArmy website in 2022 and raked in a whopping $20,000 on day one.

With her exclusive content, Lana continues to thrive outside the pro wrestling setting and even had plans to launch an [email protected] account.

Last year, CJ Perry on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast revealed that her husband Miro felt uncomfortable with her opening [email protected] account:

“CJ Perry.com, I mean - I think that kinda gives it all, I think that’s the difference of [email protected]. Actually, well unudity is not allowed on BrandArmy... So, Miro didn’t really feel comfortable me doing [email protected] and 'I'm like why not?' and Miro’s very traditional, and very like perception person, and I’m the opposite. Like I'm not definitely as traditional as him and also there's a big part of me that kinda gives a s**t," Lana said.

She felt that the couple was missing out on making a huge chunk of money via her aesthetic appeal:

"I’m so used to being like stereotyped, like the wrestling-thing. And I have just kind of accepted that I cannot make everyone happy and I cannot make everyone love me.... I felt like there was just a big part of money-making that we were missing out, so I’m really glad that I thought it was a good compromise," she added. [ From 41:33 to 43:00]

Miro is hopeful of CJ Perry (aka Lana) potentially joining him in AEW

It's been over two years since fans last saw Lana in WWE or any wrestling capacity. Her spouse, Miro, has often referenced her as a 'hot flexible wife' in his promos, which led to speculation of her potential arrival in AEW.

Speaking to Whatculture Wrestling last year, Miro thinks it's a no-brainer for her wife to step foot in All Elite Wrestling:

"I think me and CJ [Lana] have always been money since the beginning. We’ve done this everywhere. We’ve gone from reality shows to other professional wrestling television shows, even ‘Drop The Mic. We’ve done rapping shows and stuff like that. I know that this always works. But in my mind, The Redeemer’s mind, his wife is always there, so it’s a no-brainer for my gorgeous wife to join my team eventually,"

The Bulgarian star recently returned to AEW on Collision and has squashed the likes of Tony Nese and Nick Comoroto. With All In right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Miro gets inserted into a meaningful storyline.

