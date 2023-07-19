Lance Archer opens up on why he is being kept off AEW TV (Exclusive)

AEW star Lance Archer recently returned to the promotion after not being seen since his February 22 match on Rampage. Many fans have wondered where he's been, and now the Murderhawk Monster has provided a potential reason why.

Despite never having won gold in All Elite Wrestling, Lance Archer is a notable fan-favorite star. Because of this, fans often criticize his long absences from television and his numerous failed title shots.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Lance Archer speculated that AEW is simply afraid of bringing him back.

"They’re scared to death of me, that’s what’s going on. They’re trying to save the roster, if I come back, then everybody dies. That’s the simple thing." [00:40 onward]

Lance Archer recently took to Twitter to break his silence after suffering a defeat in his title shot at Orange Cassidy's International Championship. Based on his tweet, the star is not quitting anytime soon.

Lance Archer also claims that AEW is afraid of putting him up against CM Punk

CM Punk's return promo on the inaugural episode of Collision quickly reestablished himself as a major player in the promotion. Notably, he took quite the shot at The Elite as well as his detractors, when he memorably said, "The only people softer than you are the wrestlers you like."

Shortly after the episode aired, Lance Archer took to social media and boldly claimed that he was not soft at all. Additionally, he accused CM Punk of being afraid and that the promotion wasn't willing to give him a shot.

"I’m not. But he won’t fight me and #AEW won’t put me in the ring with him," Archer tweeted.

Since The Murderhawk Monster teased a return, could he clash with Punk on Collision sometime soon? Currently, The Second City Saint is embroiled in a lengthy storyline with Ricky Starks, but could Archer interrupt their storyline? Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

