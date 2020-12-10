Laredo Kid discusses the creative process of AAA

This weekend's TripleManía XXVIII will mark the biggest match of Laredo Kid's career. The AAA sensation will be challenging Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship. Just days before the match, Laredo Kid spoke with Lucha Libre Online’s Michael Morales Torres.

During the interview, Laredo Kid discussed the creative process of AAA and claimed that the company has evolved a lot. He said this growth has come with some notable maturation, too. Laredo Kid also added that the company's creative way of thinking has changed a lot. He noted that they're open to supporting new talent, from independent wrestlers do those who come from different cities and beyond.

"I think the company has evolved a lot. It has matured quite a bit. Their way of thinking has totally changed. It is open to supporting new talent, independent talent and talent from different cities and countries."

Laredo Kid further added that he personally is quite happy with the direction AAA is heading. The company has made a lot of new acquisitions recently, and they seem to be set up for a bright future. The AAA Cruiserweight Champion also mentioned the likes of Konnan, who has been helping a lot in promoting the company, as well.

"I think they’re are on the right track. I am very happy with all the new acquisitions they have been making and the new generations they have been projecting. At the same time, the ideas that those people behind all this have been creating, such as Hugo Savinovich and Carlos Espada (Konnan)... Those are people who have a track record, seriousness and who are promoting the company”.

Laredo Kid's upcoming match at TripleMania

Laredo Kid will be facing Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXVIII. The latter is currently a double champion after he won the AEW World Championship recently. But a win for Laredo Kid will allow him to carry two belts at the same time.

That being said, the match could end up being the most significant one in Laredo Kid's career up to this point. He'll be looking to score a shocking upset by beating Omega this Saturday.