Legend hints at WWE in-ring return nearly a decade after his last match with Seth Rollins

A veteran who last wrestled Seth Rollins in WWE seemingly wished he could return to the promotion and wrestle again. The star being discussed is Rob Van Dam.

RVD was a mainstay of WWE and performed for the promotion for many years. His high-flying and risky maneuvers made him exceptional among many. He wrestled his last match in the Stamford-based promotion nearly a decade ago on August 26, 2014, against Seth Rollins. The 53-year-old star joined AEW in August 2023. He has wrestled a handful of matches.

His last appearance in the company was in the February 21 edition of Dynamite, where he teamed with "Hangman" Adam Page and HOOK in a losing effort against Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage.

Recently, a fan tweeted that he wished to see Mr. PPV wrestle again in WWE.

RVD liked the tweet, implying he, too, wants to step foot in the ring after almost a decade.

Cody Rhodes applauds Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the American Nightmare praised Seth and Roman, along with those who were in the closing moments of WrestleMania XL's main event along with him.

"When you have these luminary figures and the last thing you're seeing is myself, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. That is a testament to what I have been saying before even AEW. I love the Attitude Era with all my heart. I love the Golden Age of the 1980s. But we are in the best era ever," Rhodes noted.

Despite playing an important role in the main event of Night Two, Seth lost to Drew McIntyre at this year's WrestleMania, eventually losing his World Heavyweight Championship.

It remains to be seen what is next for the Visionary after he lost his World Heavyweight Championship.

