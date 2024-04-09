Cody Rhodes discusses top WWE star saving him during WrestleMania XL main event

Even if some WWE fans say that the main event was predictable, it had to be seen to be believed. Cody Rhodes has finally won the WWE Championship. Roman Reigns is no longer the top guy holding the biggest prize in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

Before it got there, though, there were plenty of interferences from legends and contemporaries. One of them was former World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Cody Rhodes gave a shoutout to John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker. He admitted the cameos were perfect for the climax of the 40th WrestleMania. Furthermore, albeit he is a fan of the Attitude Era, The American Nightmare claimed that the current era is bigger and better, giving props to Seth Rollins, and even his opponent, Roman Reigns:

"When you have these luminary figures and the last thing you're seeing is myself, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. That is a testament to what I have been saying before even AEW. I love the Attitude Era with all my heart. I love the Golden Age of the 1980s. But we are in the best era ever," Rhodes concluded. [From 26:48 to 27:14]

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan predicted Seth Rollins to be the first challenger of The American Nightmare, possibly at Backlash: France. The show will take place on May 4th.

Cody Rhodes responds to "Who's next" ahead of WWE RAW After WrestleMania XL

When asked who is next in line for the WWE Championship, a loud "RKO" chant erupted. Randy Orton was seen in the closing moments of WrestleMania embracing his former protege Cody Rhodes. The latter even gave a shoutout in the aforementioned interview to his mentor.

Pat McAfee reminded The American Nightmare that Orton is bigger and better at this stage in his career. Rhodes then teased that the upcoming edition of RAW and SmackDown will give an idea of where things are heading in the coming months:

"I think, not to just kick the can down the road, but I think tonight's Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown will probably inform our audience where we might be heading in the future." [From 28:50 to 29:06]

RAW is scheduled to air live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, while SmackDown will be hosted at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

