Legend who last wrestled for WWE in 2014 wants to return to face Ricochet

A WWE legend who last competed in the Stamford-based promotion in 2014 seemingly wants to return to the company to face Ricochet. The legend in question is Rob Van Dam.

Mr. Monday Night had his last televised WWE match on the August 29, 2014, edition of SmackDown in a losing effort against Seth Rollins. RVD is currently a free agent, although he has frequently teased his wish to return to the sports entertainment juggernaut for one more run.

During a recent episode of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam discussed opponents that he wanted to face and alluded to Kevin Owens recently stating his interest in a match against the former WWE Champion. The Michigan native claimed that while he did not have specific dream opponents in mind, he would like to square off against RAW Superstar Ricochet. In a display of his wit, RVD also cited Kevin Nash as a prospective opponent.

"I don't have, like, fantasy picks, you know. But, I know I would have a good match, well, with anybody. I think it would be cool to work with Ricochet, that guy can do some amazing stuff. And...Kevin Nash," Rob Van Dam said. [0:10 - 0:33]

The ECW legend went on to add that he was interested in a rematch against Swerve Strickland as well. RVD faced off against The New Flavor in a hardcore match on the January 31, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite. Mr. PPV spoke positively of his in-ring chemistry and suggested that another singles bout between the two would see both performers take the action to another level.

"I would like to wrestle Swerve [Strickland] again, too. We had a good chemistry, we had a good match, but that's the kind of thing where we would definitely crank it up and add a lot," Rob Van Dam said. [0:41 - 0:57]

What the future has in store for Mr. Thursday Night remains to be seen.

WWE legend Rob Van Dam showed interest in the AEW TNT Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, successfully defended his TNT Championship in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match against Malakai Black at the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Pay-Per-View. However, while performing an elbow drop from the top of the cage on Black, The Rated-R Superstar suffered a major injury, later confirmed to be a broken tibia.

Ahead of the episode of Dynamite following the AEW Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View, a fan took to X/Twitter to share the view that since Copeland would now have to vacate the TNT Championship, there was no wrestler better suited to hold the title next than Rob Van Dam. The Whole Dam Show liked the fan's tweet, seemingly voicing his approval of the idea.

Check out a screengrab of RVD liking a fan's tweet below:

RVD liked an interesting fan tweet about the AEW TNT Championship.

The AEW TNT Championship was indeed vacated on the May 29, 2024, episode of Dynamite. Interim EVP Christopher Daniels announced that the winners of several qualifier matches will compete in a ladder match for the TNT Championship at Forbidden Door 2024.

