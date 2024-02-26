Legendary figure should snub WWE and show up in AEW for Sting’s last match, according to veteran

A former WWE veteran recently gave his take on a legend not being allowed by WWE to attend Sting's retirement match at Revolution. He felt that if it were him, he would insist on going. This was Dutch Mantell talking about Kevin Nash.

Earlier this week, Nash revealed that The Icon had asked him if he could be there in Greensboro for his final match against The Young Bucks. He further revealed that he couldn't be there due to his having a relationship with the Stamford-based promotion, and this disappointed both of them.

On his recent Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell talked about the situation, and he knew that with Kevin Nash being under a legend's deal, this was indeed the sad reality. If he was in his shoes, he revealed that he might've put on a disguise and sneaked his way into the show just to be there for his old friend.

Mantell felt that there wasn't anything wrong with Nash being there, but knowing WWE had the final say, he knew there wasn't a way around it.

"Well, I'm sure that since he's under the (legends) deal, they don't want him appearing in other promotions. I kinda get that. But if I was Kevin (Nash), I would show up in a long overcoat, and a hat, and I would just be over there. Sting would look at me and I would go (wink at him), 'gotcha buddy,' and nobody would know. But he knew the answer that they're not gonna let him go, and I think Sting kinda knew the answer too. To me, I don't see anything wrong with it, but that's WWE, that's their business." [0:58-1:43]

WWE legend teases being there for Sting's retirement match

Earlier today, Lex Luger was asked whether he would be there for his long-time friend's retirement match at Revolution.

In his Lex Expressed podcast, he addressed the question and gave a very vague answer. He mentioned how there was 35 years of friendship between them, and Sting had been there through his lowest moments. He left it to the fans to speculate whether he would appear or not.

"You want me to answer that? Let me put it this way. I will go back to 35 years of friendship. [...] Sting was there for me at three in the morning when I had my motorcycle wreck and they wanted to cut my arm off, and kind of stopped the doctors from cutting my arm off. So people could read into that what they want, on whether I might be at the building or not. I won't confirm anything, but I'm just saying. I'll leave it in that context. How's that?" [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Much of the wrestling industry will gather on March 3rd to celebrate the WWE Hall of Famer's career, and he will go down to be one of the best to ever do it.

What is your favorite Sting moment? Let us know in the comments section below.