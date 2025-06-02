“Legendary,” “Real recognizes Real”- Fans can’t keep calm as AEW legend posts picture with Lita and Trish Stratus

Tony Khan has had his AEW Originals and other key loyalists since the promotion's inception in 2019, and lately, a certain title is being used more often in the world of wrestling: AEW Legends. Trish Stratus and Lita have never worked an All Elite event, but one of the biggest names in the business just went viral with his fellow WWE Hall of Famers.

Stratus and Lita made wrestling history as faces of the WWE women's division, and in retirement, they have continued to remain relevant. Both legends have also experienced a career resurgence in recent years, but prior to that, they launched the Team Bestie Tour, a series of fan conventions. The mission is still going seven years later, which opened the door for a meeting with another big name currently on tour: Sting. Despite The Icon's new look, he has promised to make all appearances with his signature face paint, and went viral once again this weekend after posing for a photo with The Quintessential WWE Diva and Extreme Diva.

Sting reunited with several legends at The Arizona Collector's Expo in Phoenix this past weekend, including Trish and Lita. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion shared a photo to Instagram with the former WWE Women's Champions, captioning it with tags and his scorpion emoji, plus a nod to Adam of Waybright Media for catching the special moment.

"@trishstratuscom [scorpion emoji] @machetegirl," Sting wrote.

Sting, Trish, and Lita received nothing but immense praise from fans reacting to their convention photo on social media. While many fans shared their own stories of meeting the Hall of Famers, others hoped to meet them in the future. Many fans simply gave a nod to how illustrious or rare the trio is, but one fan even called on The Stinger and The BFFs to help get R-Truth back in WWE.

You can see screenshots from a few of those reactions below:

Fan reactions to Sting's photo with Lita and Trish Stratus (Photo Credit: Sting on Instagram)

AEW legend Sting to continue farewell tour in paint

Sting launched his 2025 Or Never farewell tour in April after retiring at AEW Revolution in March 2024. The Icon previously revealed he was growing his beard out, but promised to make all farewell appearances in his legendary paint.

The Icon will continue his convention tour with one appearance in June 2025. He will be appearing at Wrestleverse Fest on Saturday, June 28, at the KCI Expo Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Sting currently has around one dozen dates left on his 2025 tour, but more have been added since the initial announcement. As of now, Sting's final appearance on this tour will take place on Saturday, December 20, at Wrestleverse Fest in Pittsburgh, PA.

