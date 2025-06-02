"This aged like milk," "You did R-Truth dirty Triple H" - Fans react to WWE sharing R-Truth segment hours before shocking release

The WWE career of R-Truth has come to an end at 17 years, and the wrestling world is still reeling. Truth made the shocking announcement earlier today, which many saw as some sort of prank at first. The departure comes after the rapping wrestler worked Friday's SmackDown, and now fans are lashing out over a certain update issued shortly before the news broke.

The Truth has been in the news as of late due to his storied history with John Cena. World Wrestling Entertainment's Undisputed Champion defeated and disrespected Truth at SNME 39 last weekend, leading to a tense exchange with The Bloodline 2.0 on SmackDown. Truth then lost a quick match to JC Mateo in what may have been his final WWE outing.

The post-match angle saw Jimmy Uso make the save, and earlier today, WWE took to X to share a clip of Uso and Truth promising to get payback and stick together because they're family.

"'WE FAMILY UCE!!' [handshake emoji] @RonKillings #SmackDown," reads the caption.

WWE sharing the Truth-Uso clip hours before his departure announcement did not go over well with fans and others in the industry. It seems every piece of feedback is negative, with many fans calling Triple H out and blaming him for the release, with others taking shots at TKO. A few readers called for a RAW boycott, with many pointing to how this was a badly-timed social media post, even if it was scheduled ahead of time, with dozens wondering if there was any sort of communication between departments.

You can see a few of those reactions below:

"Everyone needs to boycott Raw on Monday. Make it the worst streamed Raw of the Nexflix era. Show them we want Truth back," wrote another fan.

Another WWE veteran confirms departure

Carlito has confirmed his World Wrestling Entertainment departure on the same day R-Truth announced his exit. The veteran star won the WWC Puerto Rico Championship in the promotion his father founded this weekend but took to X today to issue a statement confirming his departure due to WWE letting his contract expire.

Carlito originally worked for the Stamford-based promotion from 2003 to 2010. He briefly returned in 2021, then returned in May 2023 for his most recent run. The two-time Tag Team Champion has had one run each with the Intercontinental and United States titles.

