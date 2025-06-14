Legendary superstar sends a message after getting personal with MJF

MJF recently joined The Hurt Syndicate faction. He believes that allying with MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin will help him recapture the AEW World Title. However, only time will tell if this happens.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is undoubtedly one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. He is impeccable inside the squared circle. But his real talent lies in his microphone skills. Going toe-to-toe with him in a promo battle is challenging, and it is nearly impossible to defeat him in his own game. The Salt of the Earth is scheduled to lock horns with lucha libre legend Místico (FKA Sin Cara) at Grand Slam Mexico this coming Wednesday.

The two came face-to-face at Summer Blockbuster and had a heated confrontation. Even though Friedman seemingly got the better of this exchange, the former WWE star had an impressive showing, as he fired back with a mix of insults in Spanish, calling the former AEW World Champion ''bobo (fool)!''

Recently, Místico quoted a clip of this exchange on X with a couple of emojis, seemingly suggesting that he is ready to go to war with MJF.

Check out his post below:

It appears that the former Sin Cara is going to bring his A-game to the upcoming TV special. After all, the 42-year-old is one of the greatest luchadors of all time.

Sammy Guevara hates former AEW World Champion MJF

MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jack Perry are often known as The "Four Pillars of AEW." Their career paths have been different, but they have achieved immense success so far. Interestingly, in a recent interview with the Wrestling Classic, The Spanish God revealed that he hates The Salt of The Earth.

"Everybody can have their own opinion of it, and I see nothing wrong with it. If you think this person’s a pillar, that’s perfectly fine. [Who do] you think this person is? Ultimately, it doesn’t change anything that me, Darby, Jungle [Jack Perry], or MJF—I hate that guy," he said.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has proved time after time that he is a modern-day great. Hopefully, Tony Khan will book him in main event singles feuds once again.

