Legendary tag team’s AEW arrival teased

A top tag team, who are supposedly set to be free agents later this month, is being teased to join AEW by several stars. The team being discussed is Motor City Machine Guns.

The tag team has been one of the most prominent duos in recent times, according to wrestling fans. They have wrestled in promotions like NJPW, ROH, and many other companies.

The duo have featured in just one AEW match where they teamed up with Jay Lethal to take on FTR and Warldow on the 2022 All Out pay-per-view.

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley's TNA Wrestling contracts will allegedly end later this March. The team was reportedly given a proper farewell following their match with Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers.

Recently, AEW stars Dante Martin and Kyle Fletcher teased the legendary tag team's joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Motor City Machine Gun's Chris Sabin talks about facing AEW's FTR in a dream match

During the team's debut in the Tony Khan-led promotion, they faced FTR in a six-man tag team action. However, Sabin wants a classic tag team match between them.

Speaking at a virtual signing at Captain's Corner sometime back, Chris Sabin revealed the team wants to face FTR two-on-two.

“I think it’s possible one day. Obviously, we thought it was gonna happen in AEW. It turned into a six-man tag, which was fine. But I think it’s possible one day. I’d love to have a match with those guys. They’re insanely talented, and they have such a cool style because I like old-school in today’s atmosphere. I think that’s really cool, it makes them stand out. They’re both cool guys, great wrestlers, and I think it’d be awesome," Sabin said.

It will be interesting to see where the Motor City Machine Guns end up signing next.

