Legendary trio's first match in 5 years announced for AEW Collision

Tonight's AEW Collision, which was taped on Thursday at Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH, will wrap up the company's inaugural Maximum Carnage week. The show already had a loaded card, but All Elite Wrestling added extra hype with the announcement that a legendary trio of wrestlers would join forces once again.

Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong were the core members of the dominant Undisputed Era faction in NXT. The three are back together in AEW as Undisputed Kingdom, but they have yet to compete as a unit since joining Tony Khan's company. In fact, the last time Cole, KOR, and Strong wrestled in a trios match together was on the December 4, 2019, episode of NXT.

Tonight, the three former WWE Superstars will step into the ring together once again. The Undisputed Kingdom trio is set to face off against Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty, Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo).

Texas Death Match on AEW Collision is getting rave reviews

AEW Collision usually airs live on Saturday nights, but the show was taped this week as a counterpart to Wednesday's Dynamite: Maximum Carnage special. The fans and talent that saw what happened between Hangman Adam Page and Christopher Daniels during the pretape on Thursday have been raving about the match.

Fans in attendance claimed that the match was a brutal display of violence and carnage, which seems fitting, as the Texas Death Match is a specialty of Hangmen. Additionally, this is expected to be Christopher Daniels' final match, and recent reports have indicated that he's been looking to retire for some time.

It seems that Hangman will try to put The Fallen Angel out of his misery tonight. Fans can catch the violent spectacle on AEW Collision at its usual time of 8 p.m. ET on TNT and streaming on MAX.

