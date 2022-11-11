Legendary WWE personality names "one-off" appearance CM Punk could make in the wrestling ring

CM Punk has performed in a number of different wrestling promotions across his 23-year career. Now that the veteran has seemingly burnt bridges with both AEW and WWE, an industry legend Brian Hebner has named the promotion Punk could possibly join next.

The Second City Saint first made his WWE debut back in 2006, wrestling in the rebranded ECW before making his way to the main roster. Punk departed the promotion after falling out with management in 2014. Unfortunately, as things currently stand, CM Punk could be leaving AEW under some more controversy.

During his exclusive PWMania interview, former WWE official Brian Hebner speculated on whether or not IMPACT Wrestling could pick up Punk.

“For the right money, yeah, absolutely. Is that something that Impact can afford? I don’t know. But is it something that they would do? Absolutely they would do it, yeah, sure. So if you’re saying if all that was to be number-wise, okay. For CM Punk, per se, to do a one-off two-off whatever it may be? Yeah, sure. Then I could see him getting back in the ring. But otherwise, no, I don’t." (H/T: PWMania)

allthingspw @allthingspw1 #VictoryRoad #AEW Bobby Fish throwing shots at CM Punk from the Impact Zone Bobby Fish throwing shots at CM Punk from the Impact Zone 👀 #VictoryRoad #AEW https://t.co/M6H6SUKpv0

While the star never set foot in the promotion, former AEW star Bobby Fish notably name-dropped Punk during his IMPACT Wrestling debut earlier this year. Unfortunately for Fish, he didn't quite get the reaction he sought, as fans largely panned the segment.

While many have begun to believe that the former AEW World Champion's future with AEW is over, a close aide to CM Punk firmly believes the veteran will come to a compromise with Tony Khan.

CM Punk recently made his first-ever public appearance since the AEW All Out media scrum

The last time the wrestling world saw The Straight Edge star on their television screens was during his clash against Jon Moxley at AEW All Out. Punk was recently seen in commentary during Cage Fury Fighting Championship's recent bout.

Back in November 2018, the star made his first appearance as a commentator at CFFC and remained active until just before his AEW debut in 2021. During the event that aired live on UFC Fight Pass, the AEW star shared a booth with MMA Commentator John Morgan.

It remains to be seen whether or not CM Punk will make amends with AEW, but many fans commented on how good it was to see the star on screen again. Only time will tell, but could the veteran slowly be gearing up for a return to wrestling?

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : Would you like to see CM Punk in Impact Wrestling? Yes No 0 votes