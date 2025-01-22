"Let him go to WWE," "Tony Vince Khan" - Fans erupt after former AEW champion allegedly asks for release

The Ricky Starks-AEW situation is complicated. Starks signed with the company in 2020 and over time became a massive star. Unfortunately, in recent months, his relationship with Tony Khan has seemingly gone sour.

The Absolute wrestled a handful of times in All Elite Wrestling last year. His last match was an AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament quarterfinal. He and Big Bill lost to Top Flight's Dante Martin & Darius Martin in under ten minutes. Since then, Starks has been making appearances in indie promotions. However, his chances of returning to the Jacksonville-based company appear slim now.

According to Ibou of WrestlePurists and SelfMadePW, the former FTW Champion recently asked for his release from All Elite Wrestling. However, Tony Khan allegedly didn't let Starks leave, inviting widespread criticism from longtime fans. Some X/Twitter users even sarcastically compared Khan to ex-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

AEW star Ricky Stars recently delivered a rebellious promo at a House of Glory event

Earlier this month, The Absolute made his House of Glory debut in a singles match against TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana. This bout ended in disqualification. However, soon after, the AEW star picked up a microphone and delivered a passionate yet rebellious promo.

"Every time I grab [a microphone], I somehow get in trouble. So I’m gonna say it as plainly as this, I cannot thank each and every one of you. I’ve been reading your messages, asking if I’m mentally okay, asking if I’m good, checking on me. You don’t know me, but that’s the thing about this wrestling shit, it don’t matter. We’re all a part of one thing."

Only time will tell what the future holds for the 34-year-old. Nevertheless, he might fit well in WWE.

