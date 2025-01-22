5 Replacements for AEW stars potentially jumping ship to WWE this year

With a new and lucrative broadcasting deal, AEW will look to continue growing its audience and expanding its reach internationally this year. However, the Tony Khan-led promotion can expect persistently stiff competition from its primary rival company, WWE, whose product has been experiencing an unprecedented upswing in popularity and business lately.

As AEW and WWE develop their content for this year, both brands will likely periodically shake up their respective rosters. This has often been the case over the past couple of years, with talent being released by or departing from one company to be later acquired by the other. According to recent rumors, All Elite Wrestling may lose several major names to the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2025 for various reasons, including its currently oversaturated roster.

However, having access to a wealth of stars to employ and bring in could prove to be a boon for Tony Khan in such a situation. To that end, let us consider four All Elite names who could substitute for four others who may soon be leaving the company.

#1: Anthony Bowens for former AEW World Tag Team Champ Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks has been missing from action in AEW since March 2024, and all signs seem to point to The Absolute exiting the promotion after his deal runs out. Amidst rumors of frustrations over not being used on the company's programming, reports indicated that the former World Tag Team and FTW Champion is likely going to sign with WWE, where he would thus be reunited with his former All Elite peers and friends CM Punk, Ethan Page, Cody Rhodes, and Jade Cargill.

AEW could find a promising television replacement for Starks in Anthony Bowens. The Scissor King seemingly disbanded The Acclaimed by splitting up with Max Caster on Collision: Maximum Carnage and declaring that he has all the tools to be a future world champion.

Fans have previously echoed Bowens' self-assessment, pointing to his in-ring prowess and abilities on the mic. Should All Elite Wrestling require someone to take Ricky Starks' spot as a bold, confident character, they need not look further than Wrestling's Five-Tool Player.

#2: Wardlow for former TNT Champion Miro

At one point, Wardlow was considered one of AEW's biggest babyfaces. However, his stock has dropped significantly recently, and he has not been featured much since failing to dethrone World Champion Samoa Joe at Dynamite: Big Business 2024.

The War Dog's involvement in the early leg of the much-criticized Undisputed Kingdom storyline and a supposed knee injury further hampered his momentum.

An easy way for All Elite Wrestling to heat up Wardlow once again would be for him to regain the TNT Championship by squashing Daniel Garcia and go on a truly dominant run with a belt akin to Miro's in 2021. The Redeemer asked AEW for a release last year and could be WWE-bound after his contract expires.

In such an event, the promotion could bring back Wardlow and elevate him as an unstoppable champion who would run through his competition like Miro did—a competition that would include Mr. Mayhem's old Undisputed Kingdom stablemates, who also have their eyes on the TNT Title.

#3: Bandido for former International Champion Rey Fenix

Rey Fenix was rumored to be on his way out of AEW alongside his brother and tag partner Penta El Zero Miedo, according to reports from last year. Unfortunately, All Elite Wrestling foiled The Lucha Brothers' debut as a team in WWE by adding injury time to Fenix's deal.

Since then, the latter has lashed out against Tony Khan and his promotion in a series of now-deleted tweets, further complicating his status there.

If Fenix's future lies in WWE, All Elite Wrestling should consider pushing Bandido instead as a main-event-level singles act. The "Most Wanted" star returned from injury at ROH Final Battle last year, albeit sustaining a concussion during his comeback.

The former ROH World Champion is a world-class athlete capable of incredible in-ring feats as remarkable as Rey Fenix's and would make for a perfect addition to the International Title picture and the company's product in general.

#4: Athena for former Women's World Champion Britt Baker

Britt Baker undoubtedly played a foundational role in developing and popularizing AEW's now-flourishing women's division. However, her tenure has also been marred by controversy—The Doctor's backstage hostilities with MJF and Alicia Atout last year, for example.

This, along with her reputation for supposedly being difficult to work with and other factors, formed the gist of a recent report (albeit one that has been questioned somewhat) claiming that Baker might be finished with All Elite Wrestling.

Athena (left) / Britt Baker (right) [Source: Athena and Baker's respective X profiles]

The update sparked rumors that the DMD could leave for WWE in the future. If AEW needs a major name to replace Baker as a top star in the division, it could bring Athena from Ring of Honor.

Viewers have clamored for the "Forever ROH Women's World Champion" to be reintroduced to All Elite TV, and the latter's long-running storyline with Billie Starkz more than speaks for The Minion Overlord's appeal as a performer.

#5: The Hounds of Hell takes the place of The House of Black

"Cerberus," in Greek mythology, is a monstrous many-headed dog who guards the gates of Hades, the underworld, to prevent the dead from escaping the realm. It is also one term, among others, that AEW star Brody King recently filed a trademark for entertainment purposes.

The filing came after reports that Malakai Black may soon leave the company. The promotion had teased his House of Black stablemates Brody, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart breaking out on their own on recent programming.

The House of Black may take a new form moving forward [Source: AEW's X profile]

Fans believe Malakai Black could return to his old stomping grounds in WWE after his All Elite departure. If this comes to pass, AEW may pull the trigger on re-branding The House of Black and push King and Matthews further in singles and tag team competition.

The group could also add new members, such as Adam Copeland (who previously teased such a move) and Skye Blue, who could reunite with Julia and formally become faction mates with The Keeper of Secrets.

