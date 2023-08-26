"Let's see if Punk can pull his s*ssy sh*t with a guy like Goldberg" - WWE veteran names his dream match for AEW All In

AEW All In is just one day away and the excitement is growing with each passing moment. Many expect a number of noteworthy surprises to take place on the show, and a WWE veteran hopes that a stand-off between Goldberg and CM Punk is one of them.

The rumor mill has been flooded with speculation of a potential AEW debut for Goldberg ever since the Hall of Famer's WWE contract ran out last year. Da Man has made it known that he wishes to end his career on his own terms and would consider joining another promotion to make this happen.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff gleefully hoped that Tony Khan had somehow worked his magic to get Goldberg on the All In card to have an interaction with CM Punk:

“I hope they book Bill Goldberg and CM Punk. That would be fun. And I’d want a ticket – I wouldn’t even care about watching whatever match they’re gonna end up having. I want to see what’s going on backstage. That would be fun. Let’s see if Punk can pull his s*ssy sh*t with a guy like Goldberg. That would be fun, I’d get a kick out of that. The drama that would ensue in a Punk/Goldberg matchup would be off the charts. So, let’s hope it’s Bill Goldberg and CM Punk.” [00:38 - 01:07]

While Bischoff certainly isn't the only one with this dream match on his wishlist, no developments have been disclosed about the possibility of this happening thus far.

CM Punk set for a blockbuster match at AEW All In

While Goldberg's future in professional wrestling remains uncertain, CM Punk has a major challenge coming up this Sunday. The Second City Saint will defend his "Real" World Championship against his long-time rival Samoa Joe.

The two have had many well-received bouts in the past, including their latest match on an episode of AEW Collision. This marked Punk's first singles victory over The Samoan Submission Machine, and he will be hoping to replicate this achievement at All In.

However, Samoa Joe has been on a rampage as of late and will be looking to make due for his previous loss to The Straight-Edge Superstar. Given the history and deep-rooted hostility between the two stars, the Wembley Stadium crowd is in for an extremely exciting affair.

