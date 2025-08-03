Former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson has had a distinguished career in professional wrestling. The American Dragon is considered a modern-day legend, with many fans regarding him as the best wrestler in the world. Fans have always been behind the 44-year-old, and it wasn't more evident than during his WrestleMania 30 moment.

Then known as Daniel Bryan, he defeated Batista and Randy Orton to be crowned the WWE World Heavyweight Champion that night, but the moment left little to be desired for him. For those unaware, WWE did not allow Bryan Danielson's then-wife-to-be, Brie Bella, inside the ring to celebrate the moment with him.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo talked about the moment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, and called the promotion petty for doing so. He questioned why Brie wasn't allowed to be in the ring and stated that if he were the writer for the match, it wouldn't have been an issue.

"The thing that stands out to me is the pettiness. Brie can't go in the ring and celebrate that victory. Like why? That's the wrestling pettiness. Now the difference would have been if I was the writer and he said, 'Vince, would it be okay if she came in the ring with, we'll just get married in two days.' I would say, 'Brian, that's not a problem.' It's not like bro, they were in some angle against each other. I mean, if they were in an angle against each other, that's one thing, but that wasn't the case," Russo said. [3:19 onwards]

Bryan Danielson achieved massive fame during his time in WWE and became a huge star in the business. He has since gone on to achieve a lot more and finds himself in AEW presently. Bryan became a world champion in the All Elite promotion as well before retiring from full-time competition following his loss to Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream.

