Liv Morgan's former partner spotted training for AEW return; has been absent for more than a year

AEW's women's division could see some major changes in the next few months. While Britt Baker is seemingly on her way out of the company, an absent star could be looking to return to the ring after a year-plus hiatus.

Ruby Soho joined AEW in September 2021 after making a name for herself in WWE as a member of The Riott Squad alongside Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. She became a regular figure in Tony Khan's promotion until the spring of last year, when she was forced to drop out of the public eye.

Soho was in a storyline with Saraya, Harley Cameron, and Angelo Parker before abruptly leaving television in April 2024. This was because the former WWE star was pregnant, which she revealed to Parker, her real-life partner, in front of the live audience following an episode of Rampage.

Ruby and Angelo Parker then tied the knot, and she gave birth to their daughter Evie last October. Now, it seems she's training for a comeback. The former WWE Superstar posted an update today on Instagram and thanked her friend, indie veteran Zoey Skye, for training with her:

"Thank you to my girl @zoeyskyepro for driving so far to roll around with my rusty a**," Soho wrote.

Ruby Soho shares special message for her husband during AEW hiatus

Ruby Soho has been on maternity leave for more than a year now. Although she hasn't been able to mix it up in the ring during that time, she's still living her life to the fullest.

The former WWE Superstar has been enjoying time with her husband, fellow AEW star Angelo Parker, and their baby daughter. The couple recently celebrated their first anniversary, and Soho shared a heartfelt message with her partner on Instagram:

"I was going to post a compilation of pictures from our first year of marriage but I looked through my camera roll and realized it’s about 97% pictures of our kid and 3% screenshots of stuff we talk sh*t about. So I chose one of my favorites from our wedding day. I love you @theangeloparker. Thank you for making me your wife. Happy Anniversary!"

Ruby Soho remains a popular figure in All Elite Wrestling, but she's never been able to capture gold in the promotion. Only time will tell whether she can climb her way to the top after her comeback.

