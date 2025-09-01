  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE Clash In Paris 2025
  • "Logan Paul Is Better Than AEW's Champion" - Fans Go Wild After MJF Takes Massive Shot at Top Star Following Clash in Paris"

"Logan Paul Is Better Than AEW's Champion" - Fans Go Wild After MJF Takes Massive Shot at Top Star Following Clash in Paris"

By Karan Raj
Published Sep 01, 2025 15:27 GMT
MJF (left) and Logan Paul (right) [Images from allelitewrestling.com &amp; WWE.com]
MJF (left) and Logan Paul (right) [Images from allelitewrestling.com & wwe.com]

Logan Paul made an AEW reference at WWE Clash of Paris 2025 in his match against John Cena by performing a top star's signature move. Now, MJF has responded to Paul's maneuver, and his reaction has caused fans online to go wild.

Ad

Last night in Paris, Logan Paul and John Cena delivered a solid wrestling match, well-received by both the live crowd and fans watching at home. During the contest, The Maverick hit the Last Real Champion with a poorly executed Buckshot Lariat, a move that AEW World Champion Adam Page uses in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The sequence didn't sit well with fans online, who criticized Paul for using the move. However, one man who disagreed with fans is MJF. The Wolf of Wrestling took to X, resharing a clip of Paul hitting the move on Cena, and wrote that it was way better than The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's version.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

MJF's post sparked a frenzy on X, with fans reacting to it with varied comments. While some fans pointed out the irony in his comments about how a YouTuber-turned-pro wrestler was better than All Elite Wrestling's top champion, others wrote that Friedman was just doing his job of stirring the pot as a heel.

"MJF is right. Logan Paul is better than AEW's champion," one fan wrote.
Ad
"MJF to WWE confirmed!," quipped another fan.
"I wanna see you do one," a user posted.

You can check out some other fan reactions below.

Fan reactions to MJF&#039;s claim [Screenshots taken from X]
Fan reactions to MJF's claim [Screenshots taken from X]

MJF shares personal update after failing to win AEW World Championship

Following his tough World Title loss at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025, MJF shared a personal update on X, seemingly hinting at gaining some confidence back.

Ad

The Salt of the Earth shared a video performing pendlay row exercises and boasted about his workout routine.

"Pendlay row. This is called working out. Google it. [Wrestlers too]."

You can check out his post on X here.

MJF still holds the Casino Gauntlet contract that gives him a shot at the World Title. It remains to be seen when Friedman will exercise this option.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications