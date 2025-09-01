"Logan Paul Is Better Than AEW's Champion" - Fans Go Wild After MJF Takes Massive Shot at Top Star Following Clash in Paris"

Logan Paul made an AEW reference at WWE Clash of Paris 2025 in his match against John Cena by performing a top star's signature move. Now, MJF has responded to Paul's maneuver, and his reaction has caused fans online to go wild.Last night in Paris, Logan Paul and John Cena delivered a solid wrestling match, well-received by both the live crowd and fans watching at home. During the contest, The Maverick hit the Last Real Champion with a poorly executed Buckshot Lariat, a move that AEW World Champion Adam Page uses in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The sequence didn't sit well with fans online, who criticized Paul for using the move. However, one man who disagreed with fans is MJF. The Wolf of Wrestling took to X, resharing a clip of Paul hitting the move on Cena, and wrote that it was way better than The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's version.MJF's post sparked a frenzy on X, with fans reacting to it with varied comments. While some fans pointed out the irony in his comments about how a YouTuber-turned-pro wrestler was better than All Elite Wrestling's top champion, others wrote that Friedman was just doing his job of stirring the pot as a heel.&quot;MJF is right. Logan Paul is better than AEW's champion,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;MJF to WWE confirmed!,&quot; quipped another fan.&quot;I wanna see you do one,&quot; a user posted.You can check out some other fan reactions below.Fan reactions to MJF's claim [Screenshots taken from X]MJF shares personal update after failing to win AEW World ChampionshipFollowing his tough World Title loss at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025, MJF shared a personal update on X, seemingly hinting at gaining some confidence back.The Salt of the Earth shared a video performing pendlay row exercises and boasted about his workout routine.&quot;Pendlay row. This is called working out. Google it. [Wrestlers too].&quot;You can check out his post on X here.MJF still holds the Casino Gauntlet contract that gives him a shot at the World Title. It remains to be seen when Friedman will exercise this option.