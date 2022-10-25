Some Wrestling fans on Twitter have chewed on the prospect of Triple H bringing allegedly suspended AEW star CM Punk back to WWE down the road.

Fanatics stirred a contentious discussion after Kofi Kingston recently asserted that The Game could be hiding more surprises up his sleeve.

The company has been firing on all cylinders with The Hunter at the helm. He wasted no time re-signing almost all the prominent stars that Vince McMahon released under the previous regime.

With the likes of Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett Bordeaux) already back in the fold, fans are pondering who could be Triple H's next big signing.

Following Kingston's bold claim, the Twitterverse speculated that CM Punk is potentially returning to WWE after rumors of AEW buying out his remaining contract emerged last week.

While a few people hated the argument, others expressed their burning desire to see the Chicago native reignite a blockbuster rivalry with John Cena.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Dillon Stahlman @DillonStahlman @WrestlingNewsCo It said kofi kingston backed it up that more are coming I was about to say does kofi know this because Evan bourne or cm punk is coming back lol @WrestlingNewsCo It said kofi kingston backed it up that more are coming I was about to say does kofi know this because Evan bourne or cm punk is coming back lol

☘️Danny☘️ @NotOverYet12 @WrestlingNewsCo NOTHING FROM NOWHERE IM NO ONE AT ALL RADIATE RECOGNIZE ONE SILENT CALL AS WE ALL FORM ONE DARK FLAME @WrestlingNewsCo NOTHING FROM NOWHERE IM NO ONE AT ALL RADIATE RECOGNIZE ONE SILENT CALL AS WE ALL FORM ONE DARK FLAME https://t.co/k3FpHjwAGT

SirGreatOne23 @SirGreatOne23 @WrestlingNewsCo Give me Cena vs Punk one last time 🤷🏾‍♂️ @WrestlingNewsCo Give me Cena vs Punk one last time 🤷🏾‍♂️🔥🔥

Voicealoice @voicealoice @WrestlingNewsCo I keep hearing CM Punk. I don't know after his AEW performance tbh. @WrestlingNewsCo I keep hearing CM Punk. I don't know after his AEW performance tbh.

Jim Cornette wants Triple H to sign CM Punk if he leaves AEW

On the heels of reports suggesting that WWE could be open to doing business with CM Punk again, Jim Cornette urged the CCO to reconcile a working relationship with The Second City Saint.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager believes it would be the perfect time for The Hunter to keep his issues aside and bury the hatchet with Punk:

"Now would be the perfect time for Triple H to show the world that he will put business in front of personal feelings. Because again one of the greatest lines in the history of wrestling, it was never uttered on television was what [CM] Punk said to Triple H in the locker room: ‘I don’t need to work with you, you need to work with me,’” said Cornette. [From 7:49 to 8:11]

Amit @AmitParmananda1 WWE should Bring back CM Punk WWE should Bring back CM Punk https://t.co/v6f9W4NA0e

At the time of this writing, neither AEW nor CM Punk have officially confirmed rampant rumors surrounding the latter's imminent departure.

But if the two parties end up parting ways, WWE will have a tremendous opportunity to lure away another big box office draw from AEW after Cody Rhodes.

Do you think WWE should bring back CM Punk in the future? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : Do you think Tony Khan should fire CM Punk? Yes No 0 votes