"Long-term storytelling at its finest," "YES, LET THEM FIGHT" - Fans erupt after Samoa Joe and top star recreate WWE moment from 7 years ago

Since leaving WWE in January 2022, Samoa Joe has become a major name in AEW and is currently the ROH World TV Champion. Last night, he recreated an old sequence involving him and MJF, inviting varied reactions from fans.

During MJF's brief stint as a background extra in WWE, he was involved in one of Samoa Joe's NXT entrances. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, dressed as a security guard, was shoved aside by Joe in 2016. During All Out 2023, The Samoan Submission Machine and The Devil recreated the moment during the former's entrance. Friedman was unsurprisingly displeased with the exchange.

Fans on Twitter quickly noticed that the two stars recreated a spot from their time in WWE on Sunday's show. While some had hilarious reactions, others speculated that Joe and MJF could lock horns in AEW soon.

You can view some of the responses below:

It remains to be seen if the two men will clash down the line, but Joe could be the biggest threat Friedman has faced in AEW yet. MJF has already expressed frustration with the altercation and recently took to social media to warn Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe has reportedly become a locker room leader after CM Punk's exit

Sadly for many fans of CM Punk, it seems like his well-received match with The Samoan Submission Machine at All In 2023 will be his last AEW appearance ever. Punk allegedly had a real-life scuffle with Jack Perry on August 27 before his match with Samoa Joe. However, Joe, thankfully, broke up the fight, allowing the show to resume.

According to a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the ROH World TV Champion was upset because of the scuffle but managed to convince CM Punk to proceed with their high-profile match. The report added that many fellow AEW stars view Joe as a locker room leader following the incident.

"Joe was very upset and went to calm Punk down. Another person said that many of the wrestlers thought both Perry and Punk were at fault, and when the talent found out, they got more motivated to put on great matches. It kind of brought everyone together, and Samoa Joe was a real leader."

Joe bounced back from his loss at All In with his dominant victory over Shane Taylor on September 3. He could kickstart a world title rivalry with MJF after the latter is done with his program with Adam Cole.

