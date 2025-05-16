"Lost his f***** mind" - Saraya (fka Paige) gets honest about Kane, past interactions with the WWE legend

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya left All Elite Wrestling in March. Although she only spent three years in the Jacksonville-based company, she was one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. The Anti Diva recently created a YouTube channel called Rulebreakers With Saraya. Unsurprisingly, the popularity of this channel is on the rise.

Before joining AEW, the 32-year-old was under WWE's banner for a decade. She was good friends with many World Wrestling Entertainment wrestlers, including the legendary Kane. The two reportedly had a strong bond. They used to travel together and also attended Doctor Who conventions.

However, the former Paige does not consider the Big Red Monster her friend anymore. In a recent Rulebreakers With Saraya video, she said that Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, 'lost his mind' after joining politics. Furthermore, she said that the Mayor of Knox County's X/Twitter activity disappoints her.

"I loved Glenn. You know, we traveled together. We went to f*** like, uh, Doctor Who conventions, like for WWE and all that kind of stuff. Sweet guy. And then all of a sudden, he turned into a politician and lost his f***** mind. No, I was on a lot of drugs and alcohol. I wasn’t listening to anybody but myself, brother. But I was a little disappointed. Once I saw him on Twitter, I was like…," said the former AEW star. (H/T Ringside News)

Saraya on her private videos getting leaked online

Back in 2017, many of the former AEW stars' private videos with Brad Maddox and Xavier Woods were leaked online. This was a terrible time in her life, and in a recent conversation with the Guardian, she opened up on this setback.

"I look back on it now and think: 'Ugh, what was I doing?' I was 19 and at that age, girls just want to please. He was making suggestions about stuff he wanted to do and things he wanted to film. Ultimately, it was my decision, no one was holding a gun to my head, but I felt gross afterwards," she said.

Saraya has not stepped in the squared circle in months. The 32-year-old is truly missed, and hopefully, she returns to wrestling soon.

