Congratulations to former WWE star Paige!

Though she might not be active in wrestling currently, having departed AEW a few months back, Saraya fka Paige is making waves outside the industry. The former Divas Champion has recently disclosed that she has landed a major movie role.
Saraya left All Elite Wrestling in March 2025 after a nearly three-year stint. Since then, there's been plenty of speculation about her potential WWE return, with Paige herself dropping several hints about a comeback in the near future. However, for now, she's occupied with projects away from the squared circle.
In her recent appearance on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast, the former AEW Women's Champion disclosed that she was about to start shooting for a movie project. Though Paige didn't divulge any more details about the film, she did make it clear that it was a "big role" that she didn't see coming her way.
“I have a role that’s coming up, which is like a big role that I never thought I would get. I can’t talk too much about it, but like I am starting to film it in a couple of days. And like, I’m just really excited," she said. (H/T Ringside News)
Paige on potential WWE return
Not too long ago, when she was still with AEW, Paige stated that she wouldn't rule out a WWE comeback if an opportunity arose. She added that if the Stamford-based promotion had something worthwhile planned out for her, she wouldn't mind returning to her former stomping grounds.
"I love WWE, and I would absolutely—if there was something that they needed from me which was exciting, I would definitely go there. Yeah, absolutely, it would be silly not to. If there’s an opportunity to do something fun, hell yeah, I’ll jump on board!”
Considering just how respected the 32-year-old star is, it's safe to say she would be welcomed with open arms by the fans if WWE brought her back down the line.