Congratulations to former WWE star Paige!

Though she might not be active in wrestling currently, having departed AEW a few months back, Saraya fka Paige is making waves outside the industry. The former Divas Champion has recently disclosed that she has landed a major movie role.

Ad

Saraya left All Elite Wrestling in March 2025 after a nearly three-year stint. Since then, there's been plenty of speculation about her potential WWE return, with Paige herself dropping several hints about a comeback in the near future. However, for now, she's occupied with projects away from the squared circle.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In her recent appearance on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast, the former AEW Women's Champion disclosed that she was about to start shooting for a movie project. Though Paige didn't divulge any more details about the film, she did make it clear that it was a "big role" that she didn't see coming her way.

“I have a role that’s coming up, which is like a big role that I never thought I would get. I can’t talk too much about it, but like I am starting to film it in a couple of days. And like, I’m just really excited," she said. (H/T Ringside News)

Ad

Paige on potential WWE return

Not too long ago, when she was still with AEW, Paige stated that she wouldn't rule out a WWE comeback if an opportunity arose. She added that if the Stamford-based promotion had something worthwhile planned out for her, she wouldn't mind returning to her former stomping grounds.

"I love WWE, and I would absolutely—if there was something that they needed from me which was exciting, I would definitely go there. Yeah, absolutely, it would be silly not to. If there’s an opportunity to do something fun, hell yeah, I’ll jump on board!”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Considering just how respected the 32-year-old star is, it's safe to say she would be welcomed with open arms by the fans if WWE brought her back down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More