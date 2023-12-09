"Lots of people called for my death" - Top AEW star comments on fan backlash; takes a dig at WWE

Wrestling has some of the most enthusiastic and opinionated fans for any sport, who routinely fight online over questions like "WWE or AEW?", "Who is the best?", "Who is the worst?" and so on. Sometimes, these fans defend their favorite stars by commenting harshly on social media.

Through his recent Twitter (X) post, AEW star Dax Harwood, known for his keen sense of humor, commented on the fan backlash he received due to some of his comments in the past and even took a dig at WWE and WCW.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion said he would not take a lighthearted jab at any wrestler's gimmick in the future as some fans called for his death after his last such Tweet. Then, the 39-year-old listed some funny and weird gimmicks from WWE and WCW and sarcastically called them "great".

Dax Harwood posted:

"I will NOT make a comment about a wrestling plumber because lots of people called for my death on my last lighthearted “tribalistic” joke tweet. You’re right; TL Hopper, Freddie Joe Floyd, Mantaur, Fake Razor & Diesel, Disco Inferno, Glacier, Duke “the Dumpster” Droese, The Yeti, The Goon, Issac Yankem, Oz, & Shockmaster were all great gimmicks & wrestling sucks today, especially FTR. Anyway, watch #AEWRampage tonight!!"

Here is the post:

Expand Tweet

AEW star Dax Harwood responds to Billie Eilish's comments about male body image

In a recent interview with Variety, American singer Billie Eilish talked about the difference in how men and women perceive people's bodies. The 21-year-old said:

“Nobody ever says a thing about men’s bodies,” says Billie Eilish. “If you’re muscular, cool. If you’re not, cool. If you’re rail thin, cool. If you have a dad bod, cool. If you’re pudgy, love it! Everybody’s happy with it. You know why? Because girls are nice. They don’t give a f--- because we see people for who they are!”

Eilish's take on the male body image attracted a lot of criticism on social media. Dax Harwood had an interesting response, too.

"Whoosh, Billie, take a look at my mentions. I think you'll be very surprised," tweeted Harwood.

Here is the post:

Expand Tweet

House of Black is reportedly set to have a massive match with FTR. Read the full story here.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here