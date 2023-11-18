"Love you" - The Bella Twins send a message to absent AEW star

Former WWE Superstars Nikki and Brie Bella (the Bella Twins) recently took to social media to send an amicable message to an AEW star. The star in question is Anna Jay.

Anna Jay debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and has competed with some of the top stars in the promotion. The 25-year-old was a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society, which also included the likes of Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, and Tay Conti.

Jay recently posted a picture with the Bella Twins on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote:

"If you know me then you know how much this means to me! Thank you guys for having me. Go watch Twin Love!"

Nikki and Brie responded to Anna Jay's post with the following message:

"Love you!! And thank you!! N#TwinLove"

Here is the post:

Expand Tweet

Brie recently expressed her desire to return to the wrestling ring and face the likes of Saraya, Brit Baker, and Trinity Fatu.

Nikki Bella reveals the way WWE ended ties with her after her contract expired

Brie and Nikki's contract with WWE expired in March 2023, after which they changed their name to the Garcia Twins. Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Nikki revealed the way WWE ended ties with the twins.

The Hall of Famer said she received a legal notice from the Stamford-based company hours before her contract expired, prohibiting the use of Bella IP.

"I’ll be honest, I got a lawyer letter four hours before my contact was ending. They were seizing it all. I keep that letter in my office so I can always see it and just know that, as I enter this new chapter, it’s like I get to see what wasn’t even talked about [with] something I built for 20 years, but I know that I have the power as a woman to build something else for the next 20 years," Nikki said. [H/T Fightful]

The former WWE Divas Champion continued:

"It was upsetting because we were attached, but also I get a business, like, ‘Hey, this is our platform.’ I get it, I’m very understanding in that way. That is their IP. But we would have continued to have built that if there was a talk.” [H/T Fightful]

Would you like to see Nikki and Brie in AEW? Tell us in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.