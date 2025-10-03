AEW star Chris Jericho is a legend. In the Jacksonville-based promotion, he held the AEW World Championship and the FTW Championship once each. Furthermore, he is a former two-time ROH World Champion. The 54-year-old is best known for his time in WWE, where he held multiple world titles.

Chris Jericho recently completed 35 years in professional wrestling. The veteran recently shared a picture on Instagram celebrating this extraordinary achievement. In its caption, he recalled his debut match, which took place in front of eighty-five people on October 2, 1990. Additionally, he thanked his fans for their lifelong support and revealed that his career is far from being over.

"Crazy to think it’s been 35 years to the day of my VERY FIRST MATCH! On Oct 2, 1990 I faced @stormwrestlingacademy in Ponoka, Alberta at the #PonokaMooseHall, in front of about 85 people. The match ended in a 15 minute draw and I remember every little thing as if it happened only yesterday! (I got paid 30 dollars….a 20 & a 10!). I have had a wonderful, amazing, one in a million career since then…. and I wanna thank all of YOU from around the entire world for joining me for certain parts …or even all of it! And the Good news is….IT AIN’T OVER YET!" he wrote.

Several popular stars like Natalya, Britt Baker, Chris Van Vliet, and more responded to Y2J's update. Interestingly, his former factionmate, Sammy Guevara, also congratulated him on his long journey.

Sammy Guevara responds to Jericho's Instagram post. (Image via Jericho's Instagram handle)

Jim Ross doesn't want Chris Jericho to leave AEW

Chris Jericho is rumored to leave All Elite Wrestling on the expiration of his current contract. He is reportedly going to rejoin WWE.

Interestingly, wrestling veteran Jim Ross wants him to stay. In a recent episode of Grilling JR, the 73-year-old said that Y2J has many amazing qualities and the company can't afford to lose the legend.

"He’s got a great following. He’s always treated his fans respectfully, his quality of work maintains itself. People want to see more of him. He’s smart as a whip. He’s a real businessman. I’ve said this before, I hope that he doesn’t leave AEW. We need him," he said.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Chris Jericho in AEW.

