  Major AEW name posts a video in the Hulk Hogan's tribute

Major AEW name posts a video in the Hulk Hogan’s tribute

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Jul 27, 2025 15:05 GMT
Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. [Image Credit: WWE.com and All Elite Wrestling's website]

This week, the world of professional wrestling lost one of its biggest icons, Hulk Hogan. Following this somber news, many names in the wrestling industry shared their condolences and memories of The Hulkster. Among them, AEW's Ric Flair recently posted a heartfelt video highlighting his close bond with the legend.

In an X (fka Twitter) post, The Nature Boy shared a video of himself with Hulk Hogan from their days in TNA (fka Impact Wrestling). The clip captures a heartfelt moment where Hogan was upset and Flair was trying to console him. It showcases the fun and playful bond the two legends shared on and off-screen.

Check out Flair's X post below:

For context, the video is from 2011, where the WWE Hall of Famers banded together against Sting in TNA. The two stars shared a significant amount of time on-screen as allies in promotions like WCW and TNA Wrestling. Therefore, Hogan's passing had a massive impact on Ric Flair.

The former WWE Champion even wrote a heartwarming caption on this post to pay respect to The Hulkster. Also, The Nature Boy reacted with an emotional post following the tragic news, indicating how much Hogan meant to him in his life.

Ric Flair revealed what Hulk Hogan secretly said for him

Hulk Hogan will always be regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. His contribution to the world of wrestling makes him a legend. But recently, Ric Flair revealed an incident that shows Hogan was not only a pro-wrestling legend but also a good friend.

During a conversation with TMZ, Flair revealed that his son was going to rehab, and that was a critical point in his life. However, Hogan stepped in at the perfect time to give him moral support and some much-needed monetary help. The Nature Boy said that the WWE Hall of Famer even refused to take back the money when Flair tried to pay him back.

My son went to six rehabs. He never... my insurance didn't cover rehab, so Hulk lent me money one time to keep him in rehab and keep him off life support. So, I have never forgotten that. And I went to pay him back, and he said, 'You never have to pay me back, I'm here for you.' And then when I was dying in the hospital, I don't remember, but he was the first one there. So how do you forget things like that?" Flair stated. (From 06:30 to 07:09)
Check out the video below:

The 16-time World Champion added that the support meant so much at that time. Flair expressed that he would always be grateful to Hulk Hogan, adding that his absence would leave a void in his life.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Anugrah Tyagi

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
