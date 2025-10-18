Major AEW name provides massive update on Bryan Danielson's in-ring status: "He's never completely ruled it out"

Bryan Danielson has been an integral part of AEW over the past few years. The former AEW World Champion bid adieu to in-ring competition last year at WrestleDream following a loss to Jon Moxley. While many believe that Danielson might never return to the ring again, a major AEW personality has some other things to say.

AEW President Tony Khan recently talked about the position of The American Dragon in the company. The former WWE star has been working as the main commentator for Dynamite shows of the past month. While he might not be involved in any sort of action, he continues to play an important role in the company's programming.

Speaking on My World With Jeff Jarrett, Khan said that he hopes to see Bryan Danielson again in the ring someday. The 43-year-old made it clear that Bryan never ruled out the possibility of an in-ring return. Therefore, he believes it has chance that it can happen somewhere down the line in All Elite Wrestling.

"I hope someday maybe Bryan could return to the ring. He's never 100% ruled it out, but I'm really proud that we're able to say that Bryan's personal favorite memory in a wrestling ring and his illustrious career is to have Bryan Danielson arrive in AEW." he said

Check out the full interview below:

AEW personality Nigel McGuinness talks about Bryan Danielson's in-ring return

Nigel McGuinness and Bryan Danielson have been former rivals in the world of professional wrestling. It makes McGuinness someone who knows The American Dragon pretty well. Recently, the 49-year-old talked about the possibility of Danielson's return to the ring.

Speaking on The Magic of Wrestling, the former ROH World Champion said that he does not believe Bryan would ever come back to the ring. Staying in character, the AEW personality said the only reason Bryan might do it would be out of jealousy toward him for doing it.

"I think the only reason he might do that is because he sees me do it, and once again, jealousy becomes a factor and he realises ‘I was never as good a wrestler as Nigel when I was full-time, now I could come back…’ so I don’t think so. I think he’s enjoying his life with his kids." [ H/T: WrestleTalk.com]

Moreover, McGuinness added that the former AEW World Champion might also have commitments with his wife, Brie Bella. Therefore, as per Nigel, Bryan's return to the ring is unlikely. With that said, there are a lot of speculations about the former WWE star's comeback. Only time will tell what is in store for the WWE legend moving forward in pro-wrestling.

