Major AEW name reacts to non-PG attack on Dustin Rhodes

Published Aug 01, 2025 19:36 GMT
Dustin Rhodes
Dustin Rhodes before his match against Kyle Fletcher on Collision [Image Credit: AEW's website]

Dustin Rhodes lost his TNT Championship this week on Collision. It was a Chicago Street Fight that became a cold-blooded mess. Following the battle, a major AEW name took some time to react to a non-PG moment from the showdown.

During the Chicago Street Fight on Collision, Kyle Fletcher drove a screwdriver into Dustin Rhodes’ knee, creating a disturbing scene for the fans in attendance. The horrifying moment left the veteran writhing in agony as the crowd looked on in shock. AEW personality Renee Paquette has shared her reaction to this gruesome spot.

The interviewer responded by posting a string of exclamation marks, capturing just how brutal the spot was. Paquette's comment on the Instagram reel has since drawn significant attention from fans, suggesting that she, too, was left speechless by Fletcher’s savage attack on Rhodes during the match.

Check out her comment below:

Renee Paquette reacted to Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher [Image Credit: AEW&#039;s website &amp; AEW&#039;s Instagram]
Renee Paquette reacted to Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher [Image Credit: AEW's website & AEW's Instagram]

The closing sequence of the match saw Fletcher delivering a wicked 'Brainbuster' to The Natural on some thumb tacks to take away the victory. With that win, The Protostar is the new TNT Champion in All Elite Wrestling, marking a new chapter for the 26-year-old in his career.

Dave Meltzer gave Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher five stars

Dustin Rhodes and Kyle Fletcher delivered one of the best TV matches in AEW this year at Collision. It was a hard-hitting battle that had several jaw-dropping moments. Dave Meltzer recently weighed in on the match, awarding it a five-star rating for their performance.

On the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer rated the match five stars. It is a massive feat in the world of professional wrestling, often regarded as a perfect score for a bout.

With that, Rhodes now has three five-star matches. Meanwhile, Fletcher has eight in his resume. It will be interesting to see whether, following the strong response to this clash, Tony Khan decides to extend the feud.

