  Major AEW name sends an intimidating message to Kenny Omega on his birthday: "I HAVE TAKEN EVERYTHING FROM YOU THIS YEAR"

Major AEW name sends an intimidating message to Kenny Omega on his birthday: "I HAVE TAKEN EVERYTHING FROM YOU THIS YEAR"

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 17, 2025 09:00 GMT
New Japan Pro-Wrestling - Source: Getty
New Japan Pro-Wrestling - Source: Getty

On Kenny Omega's special day, an intimidating message came his way. However, the intriguing part was the AEW name, who sent it, and was once a top ally of The Best Bout Machine.

The aforementioned personality is Don Callis, the leader of his faction, The Don Callis Family. During the early beginnings of the Jacksonville-based promotion, Omega and Callis worked as a cohesive wrestling manager duo. They went their separate ways later on, and Callis aligned with other top stars like Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis to form his stable.

Having found new members, Callis crossed paths with Kenny Omega this year on several occasions. The first was at AEW All In Texas, where he assisted Kazuchika Okada to defeat The Cleaner in their Champion vs Champion: Winner Take All match. Furthermore, Callis has laid multiple beatdowns on Omega with the help of his faction members in recent weeks.

On the occasion of the former AEW World Champion's birthday, Don Callis decided to play mind games of his own. He took to his X to send him a cryptic yet alarming message.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TYSON SMITH. I HAVE TAKEN EVERYTHING FROM YOU THIS YEAR."
AEW Kenny Omega is expected to miss another upcoming pay-per-view

As mentioned, Kenny Omega's altercations with The Don Callis Family members saw him miss the AEW All Out 2025 event after Kyle Fletcher put him through a table right before the pay-per-view. A few weeks ago, he was attacked again by the returning Andrade, who immediately joined the faction.

Following that, Omega was expected to clash with Andrade in a singles showdown at the WrestleDream pay-per-view. However, Andrade's sudden disappearance and recent reports hinting that he violated his WWE contract's non-compete clause have likely confirmed that the match will not happen.

With only days left for the WrestleDream event, it remains to be seen if Kenny Omega will be used for the show in any capacity.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Edited by N.S Walia
