Major AEW name sends an intimidating message to Kenny Omega on his birthday: "I HAVE TAKEN EVERYTHING FROM YOU THIS YEAR"

On Kenny Omega's special day, an intimidating message came his way. However, the intriguing part was the AEW name, who sent it, and was once a top ally of The Best Bout Machine.The aforementioned personality is Don Callis, the leader of his faction, The Don Callis Family. During the early beginnings of the Jacksonville-based promotion, Omega and Callis worked as a cohesive wrestling manager duo. They went their separate ways later on, and Callis aligned with other top stars like Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis to form his stable.Having found new members, Callis crossed paths with Kenny Omega this year on several occasions. The first was at AEW All In Texas, where he assisted Kazuchika Okada to defeat The Cleaner in their Champion vs Champion: Winner Take All match. Furthermore, Callis has laid multiple beatdowns on Omega with the help of his faction members in recent weeks.On the occasion of the former AEW World Champion's birthday, Don Callis decided to play mind games of his own. He took to his X to send him a cryptic yet alarming message.&quot;HAPPY BIRTHDAY TYSON SMITH. I HAVE TAKEN EVERYTHING FROM YOU THIS YEAR.&quot;AEW Kenny Omega is expected to miss another upcoming pay-per-viewAs mentioned, Kenny Omega's altercations with The Don Callis Family members saw him miss the AEW All Out 2025 event after Kyle Fletcher put him through a table right before the pay-per-view. A few weeks ago, he was attacked again by the returning Andrade, who immediately joined the faction.Following that, Omega was expected to clash with Andrade in a singles showdown at the WrestleDream pay-per-view. However, Andrade's sudden disappearance and recent reports hinting that he violated his WWE contract's non-compete clause have likely confirmed that the match will not happen.With only days left for the WrestleDream event, it remains to be seen if Kenny Omega will be used for the show in any capacity.