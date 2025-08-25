  • home icon
  • Major AEW show confirmed to go head-to-head with John Cena's WWE retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 25, 2025 01:23 GMT
John Cena
John Cena's retirement match will be at Saturday Night's Main Event in December [Photo: wwe.com and AEW website]

John Cena's retirement match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event won't be the only wrestling event that night. AEW has just announced one of its upcoming shows, and it will take place on the same date.

The 17-time world champion is set to retire by the end of the year. His retirement match is said to be at the edition of SNME on December 13. There are still no details about who his final opponent might be that night. But for now, The Cenation Leader is nearing his last few appearances.

AEW announced earlier today, following Forbidden Door, that they will return to the United Kingdom later this year. It was revealed that there will be two shows, Collision in Cardiff and Dynamite in Manchester, both taking place in December. Coincidentally, the Cardiff show is also scheduled for December 13.

It is unclear if these will both air head-to-head, as AEW might broadcast its show live and at a different time slot than usual.

One of John Cena's next matches may also be on the same day as the AEW pay-per-view

AEW's upcoming pay-per-view is scheduled for next month, with All Out taking place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

A few weeks ago, on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE will also be holding a PLE that night. John Cena's long-awaited bout with Brock Lesnar seems to be one of those that will be booked for the show, in order to counter-program Tony Khan and AEW.

At the time, the Stamford-based promotion PLE was undisclosed, but now it has been revealed that this will be the new show, Wrestlepalooza, taking place in Indiana. The show has been made official, but the matches on the card haven't been revealed yet.

It’s still unclear if John Cena will be featured, as they will go head-to-head once more with AEW.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Edited by Neda Ali
bell-icon Manage notifications