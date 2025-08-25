Major AEW show confirmed to go head-to-head with John Cena's WWE retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

John Cena's retirement match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event won't be the only wrestling event that night. AEW has just announced one of its upcoming shows, and it will take place on the same date.The 17-time world champion is set to retire by the end of the year. His retirement match is said to be at the edition of SNME on December 13. There are still no details about who his final opponent might be that night. But for now, The Cenation Leader is nearing his last few appearances.AEW announced earlier today, following Forbidden Door, that they will return to the United Kingdom later this year. It was revealed that there will be two shows, Collision in Cardiff and Dynamite in Manchester, both taking place in December. Coincidentally, the Cardiff show is also scheduled for December 13.It is unclear if these will both air head-to-head, as AEW might broadcast its show live and at a different time slot than usual.One of John Cena's next matches may also be on the same day as the AEW pay-per-viewAEW's upcoming pay-per-view is scheduled for next month, with All Out taking place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.A few weeks ago, on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE will also be holding a PLE that night. John Cena's long-awaited bout with Brock Lesnar seems to be one of those that will be booked for the show, in order to counter-program Tony Khan and AEW.Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKWOR: The planned main event for WWE’s September 20 PPV going head-to-head against All Out is Brock Lesnar vs John Cena. Which is why Brock’s not booked for Paris. Because they wanted him as a method to counter-program AEW.At the time, the Stamford-based promotion PLE was undisclosed, but now it has been revealed that this will be the new show, Wrestlepalooza, taking place in Indiana. The show has been made official, but the matches on the card haven't been revealed yet. It’s still unclear if John Cena will be featured, as they will go head-to-head once more with AEW.