BREAKING: WWE officially confirms 26-time champion is retiring this year and announces date

A 26-time WWE champion is now confirmed to be retiring this year, with the date finally announced. The star has been one of the biggest names in the company for decades, and after earlier announcing that he will be winding up his career, the time has finally come that there is a final date.The star told WWE fans that he would be retiring this year, and there were limited dates left when he would appear. With all of that, there was still speculation about John Cena's last match before he actually left. There were some rumors that it could extend into 2026, although those were not confirmed, while others stated that it may be delayed to coincide with an AEW event date. However, that is not the case.As per a press release by WWE and NBCUniversal about their partnership, the 17-time WWE World Champion, five-time United States Champion, and four-time Tag Champion, will have the last match of his career on December 13, 2025. This will take place on the NBC exclusive, Saturday Night's Main Event show.With this now confirmed, John Cena's last match is only 115 days away, and the star has approximately 10 dates left, including appearances and matches, where he is set to appear before finally winding up his career. As to who he will be facing, that remains another question.John Cena's last WWE match is a prestigious and difficult position to fillFor the last star that John Cena ever faces in his career, the position is a difficult one to fill.He has already wrestled the top stars that fans thought would be among his last opponents - Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Randy Orton. Now, he is set to face Logan Paul in Paris, and then at some future date, Brock Lesnar - potentially at the WrestlePalooza event.However, the identity of his last opponent remains shrouded in mystery. There have been some guesses, but Gunther seems to be the favorite among fans as the one to finally end Cena's career.It remains to be seen who Triple H has earmarked for the occasion of John Cena's last match, and if there are any more huge surprises waiting, like the return of Lesnar.