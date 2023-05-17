Major AEW star is already "stale," says Konnan

AEW's roster contains a slew of talent who their peers often praise for the potential they have. Jade Cargill is a fan-favorite star despite always being a heel, but according to Konnan, her character has become stale.

Across her entire AEW career, Cargill has not suffered a single one-on-one loss. While her winning streak was initially well-received, fans have since begun to question the promotion's handling of the star, and it seems like Konnan agrees.

During a bonus episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan claimed that AEW's efforts to push Jade Cargill seem to be pointless as she's lost nearly all momentum.

"I almost feel like they're thinking is, 'Let's put the belt on her because with that look she's money,'" Konnan said. "Yeah, but now that money look is three years old, it's not new anymore. You've got to do something with her or it will get stale like what is happening." (H/T WrestlingInc)

While her booking seems to be more and more criticized today, her peers still often praise her work in the industry. Some fans recently pointed out that Rhea Ripley seemed to have paid homage to Jade Cargill during her WWE Backlash match.

According to Trinity Fatu (FKA Naomi), the AEW TBS Champion was the first to reach out to her after her walkout

Trinity Fatu and Mercedes Moné's WWE walkout was one of the most significant controversies at the time, but many fans assumed the two would quickly jump to AEW. However currently, neither is signed to the promotion, but Fatu seems to have already made friends.

In an interview with Alfred Konuwa for Forbes, Trinity recalled the message she received from Jade Cargill shortly after her WWE walkout.

"Jade was the first person to just reach out to me. I don't remember specifically, but the gist of it was ‘I know it feels like your whole world is crumbling apart right now, but you're gonna be okay and I'm here for you.’ And that's really what just really touched me. I think she's dope and I'm inspired by her journey and what she's doing as well. So yeah, Jade, I consider her to be a friend," Trinity said.

Fatu noted that Cargill's journey inspires her in pro wrestling, and now considers her to be a friend. It remains to be seen if the two will eventually clash or team up, but the former WWE Superstar is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling.

