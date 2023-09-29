Major AEW star denies involvement in mysterious group attack on Jay White

A top AEW star says he knows who attacked Jay White but has denied being involved in the backstage attack. The star in question is Ricky Starks.

In a shocking turn of events on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, a mysterious stable launched a brutal assault on Jay White backstage, leaving fans in suspense as to the identity of the enigmatic leader donning the 'Devil' mask.

MJF is known as The Devil, and he has also worn this mask before. This has led to speculation that he is the leader of the mysterious new stable, as he and White had an intense face-off on the show. However, AEW star Ricky Starks has denied his being under the mask.

Starks took to Twitter to quash rumors, and he denied his involvement in the backstage attack on The Switchblade but says he knows who it was.

"I wasn’t the one under the mask who attacked Jay White. But I know who it was. If you wanna know, sign up to my patreon for more news and details," Starks tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

The attack on White has left fans wondering who is behind the new faction and what their intentions are.

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat says he changed plans for Ricky Starks on AEW Collision

Ricky Steamboat made a crucial decision on AEW Collision, changing original plans for Ricky Starks.

On the August 5 edition of Collision, Ricky Steamboat served as a special guest referee between CM Punk and Ricky Starks. When the main referee was down, Steamboat took over and counted Punk's pin for the win.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Steamboat said that AEW had originally planned for him to chase Starks away.

“They had a result where everything would go down as it was, and then as he would spin me around and try to take a shot, I would block it and give him some big chops and he’d take a bump through the ropes out on the floor and scurry up the ramp, you know. It would be like a happy happy moment. [...] And I’m picturing this, ‘Well where’s the heat there? Where’s the heat, you know, for the kid?’”

He continued:

“[AEW] suggested an outcome that I didn’t like. I said, ‘Look, you’re doing a slow turn with this kid, Ricky Starks, and trying to turn him heel. And what you’re suggesting is… there’s not going to be any heat on him.’ So, I made the suggestion, what everybody saw, and I said, ‘I’d like to put some heat on this kid.’”

Following the match, Starks attacked Steamboat, using the latter's belt against him.

